  Hindi News
  • Local
  • Rajasthan
  • Kota
  Kota, Rajasthan,SP Quits ASI In Kota, Video Of ASI Beating A Woman Standing Near A Handcart With Sticks During The Night Curfew Went Viral

महिला से बदसलूकी!:कोटा में एसपी ने एएसआई को किया निलम्बित, नाइट कर्फ्यू के दौरान ठेले के पास खड़ी महिला को लाठी से पीटते हुए वीडियो हुआ था वायरल

कोटा32 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फोटो-महिला को लाठी से पीटते हुए एएसआई
  • बोरखेड़ा थाने में तैनात था एएसआई मोहम्मद शरीफ

शहर के बोरखेड़ा थाना इलाके में एक महिला के साथ बदसलूकी की मामला सामने आया है। नाइट कर्फ्यू के दौरान एक पुलिसकर्मी द्वारा एक महिला को लाठी से पीटते हुए का वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हुआ है। वायरल वीडियो पर प्रसंज्ञान लेते हुए सिटी एसपी ने एएसआई को निलंबित किया है। निलंबित एएसआई मोहम्मद शरीफ ,बोरखेड़ा थाने में तैनात था।

जानकारी के मुताबिक घटना बोरखेडा थाना क्षेत्र के लेबर चौराहे की बताई गई है। वायरल वीडियो में एएसआई एक ठेले के पास खड़ी महिला पर लाठी से वार कर रहा है। विरोध में महिला भी एएसआई पर चांटा मारने का प्रयास कर रही है। मौके पर मौजूद लोग पुलिसकर्मी को दूर करने का प्रयास कर रहे है। गुस्साए पुलिसकर्मी महिला से अभद्र भाषा का प्रयोग कर रहा है। बताया जा रहा कि नाइट कर्फ्यू के समय में पुलिसकर्मी ठेला बन्द करने को कह रहा था। इसी बात को लेकर विवाद बढ़ गया। एसपी के संज्ञान में मामला आते ही एएसआई को निलम्बित किया। मामले की जांच वृत्ताधिकारी को सौंपी।

