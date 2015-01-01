पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Rajasthan
  • Kota
  • Kota, Rajasthan,The Outgoing Pediatric HODs Of JK Lone Hospital Were Corona Infected, Were Under Observation With Investigative Committees, There Was A Stir

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

डॉक्टर बैरवा कोरोना पॉजिटिव:जेके लोन अस्पताल के निवर्तमान पीडियाट्रिक HOD हुए कोरोना संक्रमित, जांच कमेटियों के साथ निरीक्षण में रहे थे मौजूद, मचा हड़कम्प

कोटा31 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फाइल फोटो- डॉक्टर अमृत लाल बैरवा
  • दो तीन से सर्दी,जुकाम की शिकायत से पीड़ित थे डॉक्टर अमृत लाल बैरवा

जेके लोन अस्पताल के पीडियाट्रिक विभाग के निर्वतमान एचओडी डॉक्टर अमृत लाल बैरवा कोरोना पॉजिटिव मिले है। वे पिछले दो तीन दिन से सर्दी-जुकाम की शिकायत से पीड़ित थे। रिपोर्ट आने के बाद वो खुद होम आइसोलेट है। दो दिन पहले ही उन्हें एचओडी पद से हटाया गया था। उनकी जगह डॉक्टर अमृता मयंगर को पीडियाट्रिक का एचओडी बनाया था

10 दिसम्बर को 8 घन्टें में 9 बच्चों की मौत के मामले में गठित जांच कमेटियों के साथ वे अस्पताल निरीक्षण के दौरान मौजूद रहे थे। जांच कमेटियों के साथ डॉक्टर बैरवा ने एनआईसीयू, पीआईसीयू, जच्चा-बच्चा वार्ड सहित अन्य जगहों का दौरा किया था। उन्होंने बीजेपी के प्रतिनिधिमंडल के साथ अस्पताल का राउंड भी लिया था। पिछले कुछ दिनों से वो कॉलेज प्रबंधन ,अस्पताल प्रबंधन सहित मीडिया के सम्पर्क में भी थे। उनकी रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आने के बाद अस्पताल में हड़कम्प मच गया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबिस्तर में पेशाब करने पर 3 साल के इकलौते बेटे को पटककर मार डाला, शव को बैग में रखकर भाग गया - कानपुर - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें