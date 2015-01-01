पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Rajasthan
  Kota
  Kota, Rajasthan,Thoughtful Conspiracy To Divert Attention From Farmer Movement, BJP Is Doing Politics On JK Lone Hospital

यूडीएच मंत्री शांति धारीवाल का बयान:किसान आंदोलन से ध्यान भटकाने के लिए सोची-समझी साजिश, जेके लोन अस्पताल पर राजनीति कर रही है बीजेपी

कोटा29 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फाइल फोटो-शांति धारीवाल
  • बीजेपी सरकार में मंत्री रहते शर्मिंदगी महसूस करने वाले हमें दे रहे हैं नसीहत- धारीवाल

जेके लोन अस्पताल में बच्चों की मौत ने सियासी रंग ले लिया है। कांग्रेस -बीजेपी एक दूसरे पर हमलावर है। अस्पताल के निरीक्षण करने के बाद बीजेपी की ओर से लगाए गए आरोपों पर यूडीएच मंत्री शांति धारीवाल ने पलटवार किया है। धारीवाल ने बयान जारी कर कहा कि किसान आंदोलन से ध्यान भटकाने के लिए सोची समझी साजिश के तहत बीजेपी, जेके लोन अस्पताल पर राजनीति कर रही है। राजनीति करने वाले भी वह लोग हैं जो अपनी ही सरकार में खुद चिकित्सा मंत्री रहते हुए खुद को शर्मिंदा महसूस कर रहे थे।

मंत्री धारीवाल ने बयान में कहा कि बच्चों की मौत की सूचना मिलते ही,पहले दिन ही सरकार ने संज्ञान लिया। पूरे मामले की जांच करवाई और मौत के कारणों के बारे में अस्पताल प्रशासन से अपडेट लिया । राज्य सरकार की ओर से कमेटी का गठन भी किया गया। जो कोटा में रहकर पूरे घटनाक्रम की जांच कर रही है। कमेटी जो रिपोर्ट पेश करेगी, उसके मुताबिक अगर चिकित्सक या स्टाफ के अन्य लोग दोषी पाए जाते हैं तो उनके खिलाफ कार्रवाई भी होगी। चिकित्सा व्यवस्था को लेकर लापरवाही बर्दाश्त नहीं होगी।

भाजपा के नेता अपनी राजनीतिक रोटियां सेकने कोटा पहुंच रहे हैं। अस्पताल में जमावड़ा लगा कर मनगढ़ंत आरोप लगाए जा रहे हैं जो बिल्कुल निराधार हैं। जनता सब समझ रही है। जेके लोन अस्पताल के विस्तार को लेकर जो काम चल रहे हैं वह भी उनको दिख रहे होंगे। लेकिन खिसियानी बिल्ली खंबा नोचे वाली कहावत इन भाजपा नेताओं पर सटीक बैठ रही है। कोटा में जेकेलोन और एमबीएस अस्पताल के विस्तार को लेकर 70 करोड रुपए के निर्माण कार्य चल रहे हैं,जो आने वाले 20 सालों तक सुचारू इलाज का बडा माध्यम बनेगे।

केंद्र सरकार की ओर से अब तक कोई मदद जेके लोन अस्पताल को नहीं दी गई है, ना ही वेंटिलेटर। बीजेपी के नेता सिर्फ झूठ फैला रहे हैं जिसमे उन्हें महारत हासिल है। अस्पताल के विकास को लेकर उन्होंने एमपी फंड से एक नया पैसा भी नहीं दिया।सीएसआर कोई केंद्र सरकार का फंड नहीं होता। अच्छा तो यह होता कि दिल्ली में बैठे कोटा के भाजपा नेता जेकेलोन और दूसरे अस्पतालों के लिए बड़े पैकेज लाते। ताकि चिकित्सा सुविधाओं में और इजाफा किया जा सके।

