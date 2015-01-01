पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मापअप-राउंड सीट आवंटन का परिणाम जारी:रिपोर्टिंग एवं जॉइनिंग के लिए 26 दिसंबर तक का समय

कोटाएक घंटा पहले
फाइल फोटो
  • सामान्य-श्रेणी में ऑल इंडिया रैंक-9124, ओबीसी में 10243 तक एम्स-एमबीबीएस सीट आवंटित

मेडिकल काउंसलिंग कमेटी-एमसीसी,नई दिल्ली द्वारा सेंट्रल यूनिवर्सिटीज,डीम्ड यूनिवर्सिटीज, ईएसआईसी, जिप्मेर तथा एम्स-संस्थानों की एमबीबीएस-बीडीएस सीटों के आवंटन हेतु आयोजित किए जा रहे। मापअप-राउंड के सीट आवंटन का अंतिम-परिणाम गुरुवार को घोषित कर दिया गया। एक्सपर्ट देव शर्मा ने बताया कि एमसीसी की ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट पर सीट आवंटन में सफल विद्यार्थियों हेतु सीट एलॉटमेंट-लेटर जारी कर दिए गए हैं।

सफल विद्यार्थियों को आवंटित संस्थान पर रिपोर्टिंग एवं जॉइनिंग हेतु 18 से 26 दिसंबर तक का समय दिया गया है। 27 दिसंबर को नॉट-रिपोर्टेड, नॉन-जॉइंड सीटें संबंधित संस्थानों को ट्रांसफर कर दी जाएंगी। उसके बाद ही ये मेडिकल-संस्थान काउंसलिंग के स्ट्रे-वैकेंसी राउंड का आयोजन करेंगे। अंतिम-परिणाम जारी करने से पूर्व गत 16 दिसंबर को प्रोविजनल-परिणाम घोषित कर उस पर विद्यार्थीयों द्वारा निश्चित समय सीमा में आपत्तियां मांगी गई थीं।

सामान्य श्रेणी में ऑल इंडिया रैंक-9124 तक प्रतिष्ठित एम्स-संस्थानों की एमबीबीएस-सीटें आवंटित की गई। उपरोक्त रैंक के विद्यार्थी को एम्स-जम्मू की एमबीबीएस-सीट आवंटित हुई। ओबीसी-एनसीएल श्रेणी में ऑल इंडिया रैंक-10243 तक एमबीबीएस-सीटों का आवंटन किया गया। उपरोक्त रैंक के विद्यार्थी को भी एम्स-जम्मू की ही एमबीबीएस-सीट आवंटित की गई। एससी एवं एसटी श्रेणी में क्रमशः ऑल इंडिया रैंक-61155 तथा 78913-ऑल इंडिया रैंक तक एमबीबीएस सीटें आवंटित की गई।

एमसीसी द्वारा गुरुवार को जारी किए गए सीट-आवंटन परिणाम के नोटिफिकेशन में स्पष्ट किया गया है कि मद्रास उच्च न्यायालय के आदेशानुसार जिप्मेर-इंटरनल सीटों की काउंसलिंग प्रक्रिया तो पूर्ण कर ली गई है किंतु सीट-आवंटन का परिणाम जारी नहीं किया गया है। मद्रास उच्च न्यायालय के निर्देश प्राप्त होते ही जिप्मेर-इंटरनल सीटों के आवंटन का परिणाम घोषित कर दिया जाएगा।

