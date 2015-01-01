पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

अतिक्रमण पर चला पीला पंजा:कोटा में यूआईटी ने अवैध निर्माणों को किया ध्वस्त, बेशकीमती जमीन को कराया अतिक्रमण मुक्त

कोटा12 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
तलवंडी में अवैध निर्माण किया ध्वस्त
  • पत्थर मंडी में 55 प्लॉट खाली कराए, तलवंडी चौराहे पर रेस्टोरेंट व होजरी सेल को तोड़ा

शहर में नगर विकास न्यास यूआईटी ने अतिक्रमण के खिलाफ बड़ी कार्रवाई की है। अतिक्रमण निरोधक दस्ते ने स्टोनमण्डी सुभाष नगर आनन्दपुरा एवं तलवण्डी योजना में अवैध निर्माणों को ध्वस्त किया है। करोडों कीमत की बेशकीमती जमीन को अतिक्रमियों से मुक्त कराया है। कार्रवाई के दौरान तहसीलदार रामकल्याण यादवेन्द्र, कैलाषचन्द मीणा, सीआई आशीष भार्गव मय जाप्ता मौके पर मौजूद रहे।

पत्थरमंडी में कार्रवाई करता युआईटी का दस्ता
पत्थरमंडी में कार्रवाई करता युआईटी का दस्ता

जानकारी के मुताबिक न्यास के अतिक्रमण निरोधक दस्ते ने शहर में दो जगह पर कार्रवाई को अंजाम दिया। पत्थरमण्डी सुभाष नगर योजना में 35 भूखण्डों व 44 दुकानों की जगह पर पत्थर के स्टोक लगाकर लगभग 70 लोगों द्वारा अतिक्रमण किये हुये थे। सूचना के बाद भी अतिक्रमियों द्वारा अतिक्रमण नहीं हटाये गये थे। न्यास के दस्ते ने जेसीबी की सहायता से सभी अवैध कब्जे मौके से हटाये।

वही तलवण्डी योजना में भूखण्ड 288 व 290 पर 2003 से हाईकोर्ट का स्टेट था। यहाँ युआईटी की अनुमति बिना राकेश अग्रवाल ने स्थाई/अस्थाई निर्माण करके अवैध रूप से होटल व्यवसाय एवं कपड़ा व्यवसाय के व्यापारिक प्रतिष्ठानों को किराये पर दे दिया। युआईटी द्वारा निर्माण कार्य हटाने के निर्देश के बाद भी कब्जा नही हटाया गया था।यूआईटी दस्ते ने मौके पर पहुचकर बिना स्वीकृति लिए बनाये गये अवैध निर्माणों को जेसीबी के माध्यम से ध्वस्त किया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंशाह के बंगाल दौरे से पहले TMC विधायक शुभेंदु का इस्तीफा, भाजपा ने कहा- आना चाहें तो स्वागत है - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें