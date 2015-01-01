पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बयान:केंद्रीय मंत्री अर्जुन राम मेघवाल बोले-प्रदेश में सत्ता के दो केंद्र, गहलोत को सरकार गिरने के सपने आते, खुद ही चिंतित

कोटा24 मिनट पहले
सर्किट हाउस में पत्रकारों से बात करते हुए केंद्रीय मंत्री अर्जुनराम मेघवाल
  • वर्तमान में प्रदेश में अस्थिर सरकार-अर्जुन राम मेघवाल

कोटा दौरे पर आए केंद्रीय संसदीय राज्यकार्य मंत्री अर्जुनराम मेघवाल ने बड़ा बयान दिया है। सर्किट हाउस में मीडिया से बात करते हुए उन्होंने कहा कि प्रदेश में सत्ता के दो केंद्र बने हुए है। यहाँ दो केंद्र में सरकार विभक्त है। अशोक गहलोत को सरकार गिरने के सपने आते है। वो खुद चिंतित है। डरे हुए है। कांग्रेस कार्यालय के उद्घाटन के समय सरकार गिरने की बात कहने की कहा जरूरत थी। ये विषय ही नही था, किसी ने गहलोत से सवाल कहा पूछा था।

कांग्रेस सरकार की दूसरी वर्षगांठ के बारे में पूछे गए सवालों का जवाब देते हुए मेघवाल ने कहा कि प्रदेश की आर्थिक हालात बिगड़ी हुई है। केंद्र की योजनाओं का डायवर्जन किया जा रहा है। हाल ही में बाड़ेबंदी के दौरान कई विधायकों को मंत्री बनाने की बात कही थी। कुछ विधायकों को बोर्ड व निगमों में जगह देने की बात कही थी। जो वादे उन्होंने किये उनको पूरा नही कर पा रहे है। इस कारण उनको चिंता है।वर्तमान में प्रदेश में अस्थिर सरकार है। पायलट कंट्रोल नही आ रहे है। ये कांग्रेस की चुनोतियाँ है,इससे भाजपा का कोई लेना देना नही।प्रदेश प्रभारी अजय माकन भी सेटल नही कर पा रहे है।

वसुंधरा राजे पर पूछे गए सवाल का जवाब देते हुए कहा कि वसुंधरा जी हमारे साथ ही है। बूंदी व अजमेर में जो हुआ वहाँ भाजपा ने कार्यवाही की है। अजमेर व बूंदी में पदाधिकारियों का निष्कासन किया।

