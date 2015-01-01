पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

कोटा उत्तर नगर निगम की पहली महापौर से बातचीत:मंजू मेहरा ने जीत का श्रेय मंत्री धारीवाल को दिया; कहा- पार्षदों के विकास के वादे पूरे कराउंगी

कोटा31 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
मंजू मेहरा कोटा उत्तर नगर निगम में कांग्रेस की महापौर चुनी गई।

कोटा उत्तर नगर निगम की पहली नवनिर्वाचित महापौर मंजू मेहरा कांग्रेस से चुनी गई हैं। मंजू को 70 में से 50 वोट मिले हैं, जबकि भाजपा को सिर्फ 19 वोट ही मिले। 1 वोट खारिज हुआ। मंजू मेहरा कोटा उत्तर के वार्ड 55 से दूसरी बार पार्षद चुनी गई है। लम्बे समय से कांग्रेस के विभिन्न पदों पर रहते हुए पार्टी की सेवा में लगी थी। वर्तमान में महिला कांग्रेस की जिलाध्यक्ष हैं। मंजू मेहरा अपने पति के साथ रामपुरा इलाके में रहती है। पति पोस्ट ऑफिस से रिटायर्ड है। इनका एक बेटा और बेटी है। दोनों की शादी हो चुकी है। बेटा, नगर निगम के अग्निशमन विभाग में काम करता है।

कोटा उत्तर की प्रथम नागरिक (महापौर) बनने के बाद मंजू मेहरा ने भास्कर से बातचीत की

सवाल-जीत के क्या समीकरण रहे?

मंजू मेहरा- पीसीसी के नेतृत्व में चुनाव लड़ा है। मुख्यमंत्री अशोक गहलोत और यूडीएच मंत्री शांति धारीवाल का आशीर्वाद मिला। उन्होंने मेरे जैसी साधारण कार्यकर्ता को इतनी बड़ी जिम्मेदारी दी। मुझे जो जिम्मेदारी दी है उसे पूरी जिम्मेदारी से निभाऊंगी।

सवाल- प्राथमिकता क्या रहेगी?
मंजू मेहरा- इतनी भारी तादात में पार्षद जीतकर आए हैं। उन्होंने वार्ड की जनता से विकास के वादे किए है। उन्हें पूरा करवाया जाएगा। हालांकि, शहर में विकास कार्य चल रहे है। पार्षदों ने जनता से जो सड़क, नाली, पटान के वादे किए। पहली प्राथमिकता उन वादों को पूरा करवाने की रहेगी।

सवाल- जीत का श्रेय किसे देना चाहेंगी?
मंजू मेहरा- सबसे पहला श्रेय मेरे गुरुजी समझो,पिता समान समझो, यूडीएच मंत्री शांति धारीवाल को। जिन्होंने मेरी जैसी छोटी से कार्यकर्ता पर 2002 से आशीर्वाद बनाकर रखा। वार्डवासी, कार्यकर्ता, कांग्रेस के सिपाही व परिवार के लोगो के सहयोग व समर्थन से जीत हासिल हुई।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंNDA 134 तक पहुंचा, 9 घंटे बाद घटकर 122 पर आया; 23 सीटों के नतीजे बाजी पलट सकते हैं - बिहार चुनाव - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें