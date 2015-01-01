पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Rajasthan
  • Kota
  • Kota South Nagar Nigam Deputy Mayor Election BJP Got 1 Vote More, Congress Got 1 Vote Less, Rajasthan Latest News Update

कोटा दक्षिण डिप्टी मेयर घमासान:भाजपा को 1 वोट ज्यादा मिला, कांग्रेस का 1 वोट हुआ कम फिर भी किस्मत का साथ; पवन मीणा के सिर सजा ताज

कोटा15 मिनट पहले
कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी पवन मीणा को 40 मत मिले।
  • दोनों निगमों में मेयर व डिप्टी मेयर कांग्रेस के ही काबिज हुए

कोटा दक्षिण में डिप्टी मेयर के चुनाव में भाजपा को मेयर चुनाव में मिले वोट से एक वोट ज्यादा मिला। वहीं कांग्रेस को मेयर चुनाव में मिले वोट से एक मत कम मिला। भाजपा प्रत्याशी योगेंद्र खींची को 40 व कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी पवन मीणा को 40 मत मिले। मामला बराबरी पर होने से पर्ची डाली गई और लॉटरी के जरिए डिप्टी मेयर चुना गया। किस्मत ने कांग्रेस का साथ दिया। कांग्रेस के पवन मीणा डिप्टी मेयर चुने गए।

आपको बता दें कि मेयर के चुनाव में कांग्रेस को 41 मत मिले थे, जबकि भाजपा के पक्ष में 39 वोट पड़े थे। परिणाम सामने आने के बाद अब दोनों निगमों में कांग्रेस का कब्जा हो गया है। दोनों निगमों में मेयर व डिप्टी मेयर कांग्रेस के ही काबिज हुए हैं।

उत्तर में वोट डालने नही पहुंचे कुछ पार्षद

कांग्रेस ने दोनों निगमों में डिप्टी मेयर पद पर जीत हासिल की है। कोटा उत्तर में कांग्रेस के लिए राह बहुत आसान थी। कांग्रेस के सोनू कुरैशी 50 मत मिले, जबकि बीजेपी के ज्ञानेंद्र को केवल 9 वोट से संतोष करना पड़ा। सोनू कुरैशी ने 41 वोटों से विजय घोषित किए गए। कुछ निर्दलीय सहित कुछ बीजेपी के पार्षद वोट देने ही नही पहुंचे। सूत्रों से मिली जानकारी के मुताबिक ये पार्षद भाजपा नेता व पूर्व विधायक प्रह्लाद गुंजल के खेमे के बताए है।

