पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

सट्टे पर शिकंजा:आईपीएल मैच में सट्टा लगाते 2 व्यक्ति गिरफ्तार, 2 लेपटॉप, 7 मोबाइल और लाखो रुपए का हिसाब बरामद

कोटा43 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
पुलिस गिरफ्त में दोनों सट्टा लगाने के आरोपी।
  • पुलिस गिरफ्तार आरोपियों से सट्टे के नेटवर्क के बारे पूछताछ कर मामले की जांच में जुटी

बुधवार को कोटा पुलिस ने आईपीएल क्रिकेट मैच पर सट्टा लगा कर खाईवाली करते हुए दो व्यक्ति को गिरफ्तार किया। पुलिस ने आरोपियों के पास से सट्टा उपकरण, 2 लैपटॉप ,1 टीवी, 7 मोबाइल व सट्टा रकम 4250 रुपए सहित लाखों का हिसाब बरामद किया है।

सिटी एसपी गौरव यादव ने बताया कि पुलिस की टीम ने गश्त के दौरान माला फाटक ,खारी बावड़ी चौराहे के पास सोनू उर्फ महबूब के मकान में दबिश दी। जहां जमील अहमद व सोहेल खान के कब्जे से लाखों का हिसाब मिला। उनके पास से 2 लैपटॉप,1 टीवी 7 मोबाइल व 4250 रुपये की राशि भी बरामद की। फिलहाल पुलिस गिरफ्तार आरोपियों से सट्टे के नेटवर्क के बारे पूछताछ कर मामले की जांच में जुटी है।

सिटी एसपी गौरव यादव ने बताया कि अतिरिक्त पुलिस अधीक्षक प्रवीण जैन, डीएसपी भगवत सिंह के के निर्देशन में प्रशिक्षु आईपीएस व थानाधिकारी रेलवे कॉलोनी कोटा ,प्रवीण नायक ने मुखबीर की सूचना पर कार्रवाई को अंजाम दिया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंलक्षण दिखने और संक्रमितों के संपर्क में आने पर एंटी बॉडी टेस्ट ठीक नहीं, ट्रैवल से पहले कोरोना टेस्ट करवाएं - ज़रुरत की खबर - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें