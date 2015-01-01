पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पुलिस ने लौटाई खुशियां:धनतेरस पर 76 मोबाइल मालिकों सुपुर्द किये चोरी व गुम हुए मोबाइल

कोटा41 मिनट पहले
सीएलजी सदस्यों की उपस्थिति में मोबाइल सुपुर्द करते हुए
  • बरामद मोबाइलो कीमत लगभग 8 लाख रुपये बताई गई है।

कोटा सिटी पुलिस ने धनतेरस के पर्व पर 76 मोबाइल मालिकों को उनके गुमशुदा हुए मोबाइल सुपुर्द किए। कुन्हाड़ी थाने में सीएलजी सदस्यों की उपस्थिति में बरामद मोबाइलों को उनके मालिकों को सुपुर्द किया गया। अपने खोए हुए मोबाइल पाकर मोबाइल मालिको के चेहरे पर खुशी देखने को मिली।डीएसपी भगवत सिंह हिंगड़ ने बताया कि कई वर्षों से मोबाइल गुमशुदगी के ज्यादा मामले दर्ज होने पर सभी थाना अधिकारी को मोबाइल को बरामद करने के लिए निर्देश दिए थे। गुमशुदा हुए मोबाइल की बरामदगी हेतु थानाधिकारी कुन्हाड़ी शंकरलाल (आरपीएस) के नेतृत्व में स्पेशल टीम बनाई गई।टीम द्वारा प्रयास करते हुए ट्रेसिंग के आधार पर 76 गुमशुदा मोबाइल बरामद किये गए। जिन्हें धनतेरस के पर्व पर सीएलजी सदस्यों की उपस्थिति में मोबाइल मालिकों को सुपुर्द किया गया। बरामद किए मोबाइलो कीमत लगभग 8 लाख रुपये है।

