परम्पराओं तक सीमित हुए बहीखाते:कम्प्यूटर युग में बही खातों का कारोबार हुआ चौपट

कोटा23 मिनट पहले
बहीखाता खरीदते कारोबारी
  • परंपरा को निभाने के लिए दुकानदार और कारोबारी खरीद रहे बहीखाते

दीपोत्सव पर लक्ष्मी-गणेश पूजन के साथ सरस्वती पूजन का अपना महत्व है और पीढियों से चली आ रही इस परंपरा को निभाने के लिए दुकानदार और कारोबारी बहीखाते की खरीद करते हैं लेकिन भागते दौडते युग और हाईटेक तकनीकों के घिरने के बाद यह संस्कृति बुजुर्गो तक सीमित होती जा रही है। करोडो रुपए का कारोबार अब लाखो पर आकर ठहर गया है।परम्परां निभा रहे

कंप्यूटर के युग में बही खाते अपनी चमक धीरे धीरे खोते जा रहे हैं। अब यह मात्र दीपावली पर होने वाली पूजन का एक सामान बन कर रह गए हैं क्योंकि इनकी जगह अब कंप्यूटर ने ले ली है। जीएसटी और इनकम टैक्स सहित अन्य कागजी कार्रवाईओं में उलझने के कारण कारोबारियो ने दादा-परदादाओ की परम्पराओ से समझौता किया और नई हाईटेक तकनीक के साथ दौड़ने लगे।। अब बहीखाता खरीदने की नौबत दीपावली पर बुजुर्गो की परम्परां और दीपावली पर सरस्वती पूजन की सामग्री मात्र बनकर रह गए है। भामाशाह मंडी में आढ़त का काम करने वाले पवन अग्रवाल ने बताया कि अब केवल पूजा के लिए ही बहीखाते की जरूरत पड़ती है। वही बजाज खाना में कपड़ा का कारोबार करने वाले कमलेश गुप्ता का कहना है कि केवल परम्परा का निर्वहन कर रहे है।

कारोबार में गिरावट

रामपुरा में बही खाते बेचने का काम करने वाले दुकानदार दीपक गुप्ता का मानना है कि पिछले पांच-छह सालों में बहीखाता कारोबार में काफी गिरावट आई है। पहले कभी दीपावली पूजन पर बही खातो का लाखो रुपए का कारोबार हुआ करता था जो अब घटकर केवल हजारों रुपए में पहुंच गया है क्योंकि अब कारोबारी अपना हिसाब किताब बही खाते में नहीं करते हैं। रामपुरा इलाके में अब केवल 5 से 7 दुकानदार ही बहीखातो को बेचने का काम करते है।

अतीत बनता जा रहा बहीखाता

समय के साथ धीरे धीरे कई परंपराएं अब अतीत का दामन थाम चुकी है जिसमें कारोबारियों के बही खाता रखने की परंपराएं भी शामिल है। एक कारण तो यह है कि वर्तमान समय में वह मुनीम नही रहे जो बही खातो की अंकगणित को समझकर लाखो-करोडो के हिसाब-किताब को मेनटेंन कर सकें और दूसरा समय का अभाव। ऐसे में आने वाले समय में ऐसा नही हो कि नई पीढी आधुनिक बही खाते का रुप ले चुके कम्प्यूटर बाबा की पूजा करके भी पीढियो की परम्पराओ का निर्वहन करके इतिश्री कर ले।

