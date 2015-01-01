पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

एसीबी का धमाका:डूंगरपुर में परिवहन विभाग में घूसखोरी का पर्दाफाश

कोटा17 मिनट पहले
वाहन चालकों से अवैध वसूली की शिकायत पर कार्रवाई
  • परिवहन निरीक्षक,गार्ड एवं दलालों के कब्जे से 2 लाख 50 हजार रुपये अधिक अवैध राशि बरामद

भ्रष्टाचार के खिलाफ एसीबी का अभियान लगातार जारी है।गुरुवार को धनतेरस के दिन भी एसीबी ने बड़ा धमाका करते हुए,जिला परिवहन अधिकारी कर संग्रह केंद्र रतनपुर जिला डूंगरपुर में परिवहन विभाग में घूसखोरी का पर्दाफाश किया। अतिरिक्त पुलिस अधीक्षक भ्रष्टाचार निरोधक ब्यूरो कोटा ठाकुर चन्द्रशील के नेतृत्व में गठित टीम ने परिवहन उड़न दस्ते के गार्ड को ट्रक चालक से अवैध राशि वसूल करते हुए रंगे हाथों पकड़ा।एसीबी की टीम ने चेक पोस्ट नंबर 1, चेक पोस्ट नंबर 2 पर चेक किया। जहां परिवहन उप निरीक्षक निरीक्षक छगन मेघवाल, गार्ड एवं दलालों के कब्जे से 2 लाख 50 हजार रुपये अधिक अवैध राशि बरामद की। भ्रष्टाचार निरोधक ब्यूरो महानिदेशक भगवान लाल सोनी ने बताया कि जिला परिवहन अधिकारी कर संग्रह केंद्र रतनपुर, जिला डूंगरपुर पर लगातार बड़ी मात्रा में वाहन चालकों से अवैध वसूली की शिकायत प्राप्त हो रही थी। इस पर कार्रवाई करने के लिए अतिरिक्त महानिदेशक एम एम दिनेश को निर्देश दिए।जिनके द्वारा ठाकुर चंद्रशील कुमार के नेतृत्व में टीम गठित कर कार्रवाई की गई। पुलिस निरीक्षक अजीत बगडोलिया, रमेश चंद आर्य व ज्ञान चंद मीणा की टीम ने रात 8 बजे कार्यालय जिला परिवहन अधिकारी कर संग्रह केंद्र रतनपुर,जिला डूंगरपुर पर कार्रवाई को अंजाम दिया। ओर परिवहन उड़नदस्ते के गार्ड को ट्रक चालक से अवैध राशि वसूली करते हुए रंगे हाथों पकड़ा। साथ परिवहन निरीक्षक,गार्ड एवं दलालों के कब्जे से 2 लाख 50 हजार रुपयेअधिक अवैध राशि बरामद की। टीम ने आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार किया है और मौके पर तलाशी एंव अन्य कार्रवाई जारी है।

