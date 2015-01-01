पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आंदोलनकारी रेलवे ट्रैक से हटे:रेल यातायात हुआ बहाल

  • सभी रेल गाड़ियां प्रॉपर रूट से चलेगी

कोटा में सवाई माधोपुर-भरतपुर के बीच अवरुद्ध हुआ रेल यातायात 11 दिनों बाद फिर से बहाल हो गया। गुर्जर आंदोलनकारी द्वारा रेलवे ट्रैक पर सुबह 9 बजकर 5 मिनट पर खाली करने की सूचना रेलवे प्रशासन को मिली।स्थानीय प्रशासन से पुष्टि होने के बाद रेलवे प्रशासन ने एहतियात के तौर पर इंजीनियरिंग,एस एंड टी, ओ एच ई,सम्बन्धी जांच पड़ताल प्रक्रिया सम्पन्न की। रेलवे ट्रैक को फिट सर्टिफिकेट दिया गया। फिट सर्टिफिकेट मिलते ही पिछले 11 दिनों से अवरूद्ध हुआ रेल यातायात पूरी तरह बहाल कर दिया गया। सबसे पहले लाइट इंजिन चलाया गया।उसके बाद रेल गाड़ी संख्या 02904 गोल्डन टेंपल मेल को दोपहर 1 बजकर 50 बजे निर्धारित गति सीमा से सुरक्षित निकाला गया।इसके बाद गाड़ी संख्या 09037 डाउन अवध को निकाला गया। इसी के साथ रेल प्रशासन द्वारा सभी रेलगाड़ियां को निर्धारित मार्ग से चलाने का निर्णय लिया गया।

ये गाड़िया अब प्रॉपर रूट

-12 नवंबर को निजामुद्दीन से प्रस्थान करने वाली गाड़ी संख्या 0 2264 निजामुद्दीन-पुणे अब प्रॉपर रूट से चलेगी। पहले यह ट्रेन परिवर्तित मार्ग वाया मथुरा- झांसी- बीना संतहिरदारामनगर-नागदा होकर चलने वाली थी।

-12 नवंबर को निजामुद्दीन से प्रस्थान करने वाली गाड़ी संख्या 02918 निजामुद्दीन-अहमदाबाद प्रॉपर रूट से चलाई जाएगी। पहले ट्रेन वाया रेवाड़ी-जयपुर- सवाईमाधोपुर होकर चलने वाली थी।

- 12 नवंबर को बांद्रा टर्मिनस से प्रस्थान करने वाली गाड़ी संख्या 02925 बांद्रा टर्मिनस-अमृतसर पश्चिम एक्सप्रेस आज प्रॉपर रूट से चलाई गई। पहले यह ट्रेन वाया नागदा- संतहिरदारामनगर-बीना-झांसी-मथुरा होकर चलने वाली थी।

गौरतलब है कि गुर्जर आंदोलनकारियों द्वारा ट्रेक बैठने से कोटा मंडल के डुमरिया-फतेहसिंहपुरा रेलवे स्टेशन के बीच किलोमीटर 1156 के निकट 11 दिनों से रेलवे यातायात बाधित था

