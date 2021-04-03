पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कैम्पस में छात्र राजनीति:कॉमर्स कॉलेज में वाटर कूलर की पट्टिका लगाने को लेकर विवाद; गवर्मेंट कॉलेज में छात्रों ने गेट पर टायर जला प्रदर्शन किया

कोटा42 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
वाटर कूलर की लोकार्पण पट्टिका लगाने को लेकर एबीपीवी व एनएसयूआई के छात्र संघ पदाधिकारी आमने सामने हो गए। पुलिस ने मौके पर पहुंचकर छात्र नेताओं को समझाया। - Dainik Bhaskar
वाटर कूलर की लोकार्पण पट्टिका लगाने को लेकर एबीपीवी व एनएसयूआई के छात्र संघ पदाधिकारी आमने सामने हो गए। पुलिस ने मौके पर पहुंचकर छात्र नेताओं को समझाया।

लंबे समय बाद एक बार फिर कॉलेज कैम्पस में छात्र राजनीति देखने को मिल रही है। कॉलेज खुलने के बाद छात्र नेता पुराने रंग में नजर आने लगे हैं। गुरुवार को एक बार फिर कॉमर्स कॉलेज में वाटर कूलर के लोकार्पण पट्टिका लगाने को लेकर विवाद हो गया। एबीपीवी व एनएसयूआई के छात्र संघ पदाधिकारी आमने-सामने हो गए। पुलिस ने मौके पर पहुंचकर छात्र नेताओं से समझाइश की।

दरअसल, पूर्व छात्रसंघ अध्यक्ष पुलकित गहलोत ने मिस्त्री को बुलवाकर कोटा दक्षिण विधायक संदीप शर्मा के द्वारा भेंट किए गए वाटर कूलर की लोकार्पण पट्टी को लगवा दिया। इसके बाद एनएसयूआई से पूर्व छात्र संघ महासचिव साहिल खान ने अपने समर्थक छात्रों के साथ मिलकर विरोध जताया। कॉलेज प्रशासन से लोकार्पण पट्टी हटाने की मांग की। दोनों के समर्थक आमने-सामने हो गए। सूचना पर जवाहर नगर थाना पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची। दोनों पक्षों से समझाइश की। समझाइ​​​​​श​​ के दौरान कॉलेज के कार्यवाहक प्राचार्य की भी छात्रों से बहस हुई।

कॉलेज के कार्यवाहक प्राचार्य एमके जैन ने कहा है कि पूर्व छात्रसंघ अध्यक्ष ने कॉलेज प्रशासन की बिना अनुमति के कॉलेज में लोकार्पण पर पट्टी लगाई है। नवनियुक्त प्राचार्य के आने के बाद मामले को लेकर फैसला किया जाएगा। पूर्व छात्रसंघ अध्यक्ष पुलकित गहलोत ने लोकार्पण पट्टी हटाने पर, कॉलेज में लगी सभी लोकार्पण पट्टी हटाने की चेतावनी दी।

जोधपुर विश्वविद्यालय में हुए लाठीचार्ज के विरोध में कोटा में छात्रों ने प्रदर्शन किया
जोधपुर विश्वविद्यालय में हुए लाठीचार्ज के विरोध में कोटा में छात्रों ने प्रदर्शन किया

इधर, जोधपुर विश्वविद्यालय में हुए लाठीचार्ज के विरोध में कोटा में छात्रों ने प्रदर्शन किया। राजकीय कला महाविद्यालय के मुख्य द्वार के सामने छात्रों ने टायर जलाए। प्रदर्शनकारी छात्रों का कहना है कि जोधपुर में प्रदर्शन कर रहे कई छात्र लाठीचार्ज में बुरी तरह घायल हुए है। छात्रों ने घटना के दोषियों पर तुरन्त कार्रवाई करने की मांग की।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदिल्ली में FIR के बावजूद एक्टिविस्ट ग्रेटा थनबर्ग किसानों के साथ, बोलीं- कोई नफरत या धमकी इसे बदल नहीं सकती - बॉलीवुड - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- घर के वरिष्ठ व्यक्तियों के साथ कुछ समय अवश्य व्यतीत करें। उनका आशीर्वाद व सहयोग आपके लिए भाग्योदय दायक रहेगा। तथा आपके योजनाबद्ध तथा डिसिप्लिन तरीके से कार्य करने की प्रणाली से कई कार्य सुचार...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें