किसान आंदोलन:कृषि कानून के विरोध में किसानों ने निकाली ट्रैक्टर रैली, कहा- केंद्र सरकार, कृषि विरोधी कानून वापस ले

कोटाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
कृषि बिल के विरोध में किसानों ने निकाली रैली। - Dainik Bhaskar
कृषि बिल के विरोध में किसानों ने निकाली रैली।

कृषि कानून के विरोध में किसानों का आंदोलन जारी है। अखिल भारतीय किसान संघर्ष समन्वय समिति और सर्वोदय मंडल की ओर से कोटा में भी ट्रैक्टर रैली निकाली गई। किसान संगठन के सदस्य कलेक्ट्रेट ऑफिस के बाहर इकठ्ठा हुए। यहां से ट्रैक्टर रैली के रूप में रवाना होकर, पुरानी धानमंडी स्थित गांधी चौक पहुंचे। वहां किसानों ने गांधीजी की प्रतिमा पर माल्यार्पण किया और वापस रवाना होकर नयापुरा से कलेक्ट्रेट पहुंचे।

अखिल भारतीय किसान संघर्ष समन्वय समिति व सर्वोदय मंडल की ओर से कोटा में भी ट्रैक्टर रैली निकाली गई
अखिल भारतीय किसान संघर्ष समन्वय समिति व सर्वोदय मंडल की ओर से कोटा में भी ट्रैक्टर रैली निकाली गई

किसान नेता नंदलाल धाकड़ का कहना है कि पूरे भारत में आज ट्रैक्टर मार्च निकाला गया है। यह किसान गणतंत्र दिवस मनाया है। कोटा में भी किसानों ने ट्रैक्टर रैली निकाली है। उन्होंने कहा कि आमदनी सुनिश्चित करने और एमएसपी लागू करने को लेकर किसान लंबे समय से मांग कर रहा है। उसके बाद भी सरकार अड़ियल रुख अपना कर किसानों पर काला कानून थोप रही है। केंद्र सरकार को जल्द से जल्द कृषि विरोधी कानून वापस लेना चाहिए।

आपको बता दें अखिल भारतीय किसान संघर्ष समन्वय समिति के बैनर तले 14 दिसंबर से लगातार आंदोलन जारी है। तीन कृषि कानून वापस लेने की मांग को लेकर कलेक्ट्री के बाहर अनिश्चितकालीन धरने पर बैठे हुए हैं। आज किसानों ने तिरंगा ट्रैक्टर रैली निकाली है।

