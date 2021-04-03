पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ठेका श्रमिकों का आंदोलन 14वें दिन भी जारी:ठेका श्रमिकों के समर्थन में आये बीजेपी विधायक संदीप शर्मा, कहा-विधानसभा में उठाऊंगा मामला

कोटा2 घंटे पहले
बीजेपी विधायक संदीप शर्मा ने ठेका श्रमिकों की मांग का समर्थन किया। साथ ही ठेका श्रमिकों की मांग विधानसभा में उठाने का आश्वासन दिया। 

मेडिकल कॉलेज से सम्बद्ध एमबीएस,जेके लोन व नए अस्पताल में ठेका श्रमिकों का कार्य बहिष्कार 14 वें दिन भी जारी रहा। बीजेपी विधायक संदीप शर्मा ने दोपहर में एमबीएस अस्पताल पहुंचे। संदीप शर्मा ने ठेका श्रमिकों की मांग का समर्थन करते हुए उन्हें संबोधित किया। साथ ही ठेका श्रमिकों की मांग विधानसभा में उठाने का आश्वासन दिया। मीडिया से बात करते हुए संदीप शर्मा ने कहा ठेका श्रमिकों की जायज मांग है।

ठेका श्रमिकों ने घायल बनकर,सिर व हाथ-पैर में पट्टियां बांधी ओर विरोध जताया
ठेका श्रमिकों ने घायल बनकर,सिर व हाथ-पैर में पट्टियां बांधी ओर विरोध जताया

संदीप शर्मा ने कहा कि ठेकेदारों व प्रशासन द्वारा इनका शोषण किया जा रहा है। अस्पताल के ठेका श्रमिकों ने कोरोना काल में अग्रिममोर्चे पर खड़े रहकर जनता की सेवा की है। उन्हें हर माह 4 से 5 हजार रुपये का वेतन दिया जा रहा है। बाकी पैसा ठेकेदार की जेब व ना जाने कहां-कहां जा रहा है। उन्होंने कहा कि ठेका श्रमिकों का भविष्य असुरक्षित है। इनकी जायज मांग को विधानसभा में उठाया जाएगा।

ठेका श्रमिक रोज अनूठे तरीके से ठेका प्रथा समाप्त करने व स्थायीकरण, वेतन बढ़ाने की मांग कर रहे है,नए अस्पताल में ठेका प्रथा की शव यात्रा निकाली
ठेका श्रमिक रोज अनूठे तरीके से ठेका प्रथा समाप्त करने व स्थायीकरण, वेतन बढ़ाने की मांग कर रहे है,नए अस्पताल में ठेका प्रथा की शव यात्रा निकाली

इधर ठेका श्रमिक रोज अनूठे तरीके से ठेका प्रथा समाप्त करने व स्थायीकरण, वेतन बढ़ाने की मांग कर रहे है। आज भी एमबीएस व जेकेलोन के ठेका श्रमिकों ने घायल बनकर,सिर व हाथ-पैर में पट्टियां बांधी ओर विरोध जताया जबकि नए अस्पताल में ठेका प्रथा की शव यात्रा निकाली।

आपको बतादें तीनों अस्पतालों में करीब 12 सौ ठेका श्रमिक पिछले 14 दिन से आंदोलन कर रहे है। ठेका प्रथा समाप्त करने की मांग को लेकर पहले रोज 2 घण्टे कार्य बहिष्कार पर रहे। अब रोज 3 घण्टे कार्य बहिष्कार कर रहे है। ओपीडी समय में ठेका श्रमिको के 3 घण्टे कार्य बहिष्कार पर रहने से मरीजों की मुश्किलें बढ़ती जा रही है। ठेका श्रमिकों के कार्य बहिष्कार के 3 घण्टे मरीज व तिमारदारों पर भारी पड़ने लगे है।

