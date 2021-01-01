पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Rajasthan
  • Kota
  • Kota,rajasthan,Bugs Were Found In The Nutrition Supplied At The Odia Basti Anganwadi Center, There Is No Expiry Date In Packing

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

स्वास्थ्य से खिलवाड़!:उड़िया बस्ती आंगनबाड़ी केंद्र पर सप्लाई हुए पोषाहार में कीड़े मिले, पैकिंग में एक्सपायरी डेट भी नहीं

कोटा22 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
उड़िया बस्ती आंगनबाड़ी केंद्र पर सप्लाई हुए पोषाहार के पैकेट में कीड़े दिखने पर हंगामा देखने को मिला - Dainik Bhaskar
उड़िया बस्ती आंगनबाड़ी केंद्र पर सप्लाई हुए पोषाहार के पैकेट में कीड़े दिखने पर हंगामा देखने को मिला

शहर के कुन्हाड़ी इलाके में स्थित उड़िया बस्ती आंगनबाड़ी केंद्र पर सप्लाई हुए पोषाहार के पैकेट में कीड़े दिखने पर हंगामा देखने को मिला। स्थानीय लोगों की शिकायत पर वार्ड पार्षद मंजू कंवर के पति विजय सिंह कानावत मौके पर पहुंचे। पार्षद पति ने कीड़े लगे पोषाहार बाटने पर नाराजगी जताई। उन्होंने सुपरवाइजर संगीता शर्मा के फोन लगाया। पार्षद पति के फोन करने पर सुपरवाइजर दौड़कर आंगनबाड़ी केंद्र पहुंची। खराब पोषाहार को अलग करवाया। ओर सही पोषाहार को बंटवाया।

खराब पोषाहार को अलग करवाया। ओर सही पोषाहार को बंटवाया।
खराब पोषाहार को अलग करवाया। ओर सही पोषाहार को बंटवाया।

जैसा आया वैसा बांट रहे

पार्षद पति विजय सिंह कानावत ने बताया सप्लाई हुए पोषाहार में कीड़े होने की शिकायत पर केंद्र पर आकर देखा तो दाल के पैकेट में कीड़े थे। कीड़े पड़े हुए पैकेट को खुलवाया। केन्द्र पर मौजूद आंगनबाड़ी कार्यकर्ताओं ने बताया कि जैसा पोषाहार आगे से आया वैसा बांटा जा रहा है। इस पर उन्होंने सुपरवाइज को फोन लगाया और मौके पर आने को कहा। पहले तो सुपरवाइजर ने समय नहीं होने की बात कहते हुए मौके पर आने से इनकार कर दिया।

1 माह पहले हुआ है सप्लाई

फिर मामला बढ़ते देख दौड़ी हुई चली आई।सुपरवाइजर ने कीड़े लगे पैकेट को अलग करवाया। पोषाहार के सही पैकेट को बंटवाया। सुपरवाइज संगीता शर्मा ने बताया कि करीब 1 माह पहले ही पोषाहार सप्लाई हुआ है। हो सकता है रखे रखे खराब हो गया हो। इसकी रिपोर्ट तैयार करके उच्चाधिकारियों को देंगे।

सप्लाई हुए दाल के कट्टे में ना तो मेन्युफेक्चरिंग की डेट लिखी हुई है ना एक्सपायरी डेट लिखी हुई है
सप्लाई हुए दाल के कट्टे में ना तो मेन्युफेक्चरिंग की डेट लिखी हुई है ना एक्सपायरी डेट लिखी हुई है

नहीं लिखी हुई एक्सपायरी डेट

उड़िया बस्ती आंगनबाड़ी केंद्र पर हर माह लाभार्थियों को पोषाहार के पॉलीथिन के पैकेट बांटे जाते है। यहां 64 लाभार्थी पंजीकृत है। विगत 21 दिसम्बर 2020 को यहां 325 किलो दाल की सप्लाई हुई थी। सप्लाई हुए दाल के कट्टे में ना तो मेन्युफेक्चरिंग की डेट लिखी हुई है ना एक्सपायरी डेट लिखी हुई है। ऐसे में संभावना जताई जा रही है। आगे से ही खराब पोषाहार की सप्लाई की हुई है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमुरादाबाद में हाईवे पर बस-ट्रक की भिड़ंत में 10 की मौत, 10 जख्मी; कोहरे की वजह से हुआ हादसा - मेरठ - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी की प्रेरणा, आशीर्वाद द्वारा कोई जीत हासिल करेंगे। दूसरों की मदद में भी आपका समय व्यतीत होगा। प्रियजनों के साथ उपहारों का आदान-प्रदान भी रहेगा। आय और व्यय में उचित समन्वय बना रहेगा। जिस क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser