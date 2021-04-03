पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कैंसर डे:कोटा के एमबीएस अस्पताल में 20 साल पुरानी मशीन से कैंसर मरीजों का किया जा रहा इलाज, जबकि हर साल बढ़ रहे करीब 2 हजार रोगी

कोटाएक घंटा पहले
कैंसर विभाग में पिछले 10 साल से आधुनिक तकनीक की लीनियर एक्सीलेरेटर मशीन लगाने की प्रक्रिया चल रही। लेकिन वो कागजों में सिमट कर रह गई। - Dainik Bhaskar
कैंसर विभाग में पिछले 10 साल से आधुनिक तकनीक की लीनियर एक्सीलेरेटर मशीन लगाने की प्रक्रिया चल रही। लेकिन वो कागजों में सिमट कर रह गई।

कोटा में आज भी 10 से 20 साल पुरानी मशीनों से कैंसर मरीजों का उपचार किया जा रहा है। कैंसर विभाग में पिछले 10 साल से आधुनिक तकनीक की लीनियर एक्सीलेरेटर मशीन लगाने की प्रक्रिया चल रही। लेकिन वो कागजों में सिमट कर रह गई।

50 फीसदी मुंह कैंसर रोगी
विशेषज्ञ डॉक्टरों के मुताबिक, हाड़ौती संभाग (कोटा, बूंदी, बारां, झालावाड़) में तम्बाकू जनित कैंसर के रोगी पाए जाते हैं। इसमें 50 प्रतिशत से अधिक मुंह (गले) के कैंसर रोगी है। वर्तमान समय में कैंसर कई रूपों में पैर पसार चुका है। इनमें महिलाओं में स्तन कैंसर, फेफड़ों का कैंसर, गर्भाशय का कैंसर, ब्लड कैंसर, पेट का कैंसर शामिल है।

रोज 80 से 90 रेडियोथेरेपी
कैंसर रोग विभागाध्यक्ष डॉ.आरके तंवर ने बताया कि एमबीएस अस्पताल में सीमावर्ती जिलों सहित एमपी से प्रतिदिन 80 से 90 मरीज तो केवल रेडियोथेरेपी के लिए आते हैं। जबकि 10 से 15 मरीज रोज भर्ती हो रहे हैं। अस्पताल के कैंसर रोग विभाग में बीते छह साल में लगभग 11,900 कैंसर मरीज सामने आए हैं। हर साल 1800 से 2000 नए मरीज कैंसर की बीमारी से ग्रसित हो रहे हैं। यानि रोज 5 से 7 नए मरीज रजिस्टर्ड हो रहे हैं। इनमें 35 से 60 उम्र के लोग शामिल हैं।

20 साल पुरानी मशीन के सहारे काम
विभाग से मिली जानकारी के मुताबिक, टेली कोबॉल्ट मशीन साल 1999 में स्टॉल हुई थी। करीब 6 करोड़ की लागत वाली मशीन से रोगियों को रेडियोथेरेपी दी जा रही है। इसमें लगे कोबॉल्ट सोर्स से गामा रेज निकलती है। इन किरणों को मरीज को खास जगह पर देकर, वहां की कैंसर कोशिका नष्ट की जाती है।

सोर्स की क्षमता आधी रह जाने पर मरीजों को ज्यादा समय तक रेडिएशन देना पड़ता है। ऐसे में मरीज को नुकसान भी होता है। कुछ समय पहले भी सोर्स की क्षमता कमजोर होने पर उसे बदला गया था। आंकड़ों के लिहाज से अस्पताल प्रशासन मशीन की मेंटीनेंस में लागत से कहीं ज्यादा राशि खर्च कर चुका है।

ब्रेकी थेरेपी
करीब ढाई करोड़ की लागत वाली मशीन लगभग 10 साल पहले आई थी। लम्बे समय से इसका एक पार्ट्स खराब है। तकनीकी खराबी के चलते ब्रेकी,लम्बे समय से बन्द है। ब्रेकी थेरेपी एक नीडल की तरह होती है। इसे रेडियोथेरेपी से जोड़ देते हैं। इससे रेडिएशन सीधे ट्यूमर सेल पर ही जाता है। जिससे आस पास टिश्यू डैमेज होने से बच जाते हैं। गर्भाशय,स्तन कैंसर व मुंह के कैंसर में ब्रेकी थेरेपी ज्यादा कारगर है।

10 साल से इंतजार
लीनियर एक्सीलेरेटर मशीन, टेली कोबाल्ट मशीन से अति आधुनिक मशीन है। इस के उपयोग से कैंसर के रोगियों को उपचार के दौरान होने वाली सिकाई में काफी राहत मिलेगी। इस मशीन से रेडियो विकिरण, कैंसर प्रभावित क्षेत्र में दी जाती है,जहां फोकस किया गया है। इस पद्धति से आस पास की जगह पर नुकसान कम होता है।

2007 में लीनियर एक्सीलेरेटर मशीन लगाने की प्रक्रिया शुरू की गई थी। 2010 में शिलान्यास किया गया। पीपीपी मोड़ के तहत कैंसर विभाग के पास भूमिगत तीन रूम व एक हॉल (बंकर) का निर्माण किया गया। कमरों में फर्नीचर भी लगाए गए। लेकिन आंशिक सिविल वर्क करवाकर फर्म ने अपने हाथ पीछे खींच लिए। तब से ही ये बंकर बन्द पड़ा था। मेडिकल कॉलेज प्रशासन ने साल 2018 में फर्म से निर्माण कार्य का अधिग्रहण किया था। अक्टूबर 2019 पीपीपी मोड़ पर मशीन को संचालित किये जाने के प्रयास शुरू हुए। मेडिकल कॉलेज प्राचार्य डॉक्टर विजय सरदाना ने कमेटी बनाई। दो बार निविदा भी हो चुकी। तकनीकी कारणों से लीनियर एक्सीलेरेटर मशीन नहीं लग पाई।

