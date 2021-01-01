पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सीवरेज की हाईटेक सफाई:कोटा में सुलभ शौचालय के सर्किट टैंक को साफ करवाकर 'सुपर सकर मशीन' का ट्रायल किया, निगमकर्मियों की ट्रेंनिग के बाद मशीन से होगी सीवरेज की सफाई

कोटाएक घंटा पहले
बीती रात सुपर सकर मशीन ने सीवरेज की सफाई करवाकर ट्रायल किया गया - Dainik Bhaskar
बीती रात सुपर सकर मशीन ने सीवरेज की सफाई करवाकर ट्रायल किया गया

शहर में सीवरेज टैंक ओवर फ्लो होने के कारण पेश आने वाली परेशानी अब नहीं रहेगी। नगर निगम अब शहरवासियों को गंदगी से निजात दिलाने के लिए आधुनिक तकनीक का सहारा लेगी। नगर निगम ने स्मार्ट सिटी प्रोजेक्ट के तहत एडवांस टेक्नोलॉजी सुपर सकर मशीन व चार टेक्टर माउंटेन मशीन मिली है। पावर फूल सुपर सकर मशीन, बड़े सीवरेज टैंक को बड़ी आसानी से कम समय में साफ कर सकती है। इसके उपयोग से सीवरेज साफ करने के दौरान होने वाले हादसों में कमी आएगी।

बीती रात कोटा दक्षिण नगर निगम आयुक्त कीर्ति राठौड़ के नेतृत्व में शहर के सीएडी सर्किल पर मशीन का ट्रायल किया गया है। सीएडी सर्किल पर सुलभ शौचालय के सर्किट टैंक को साफ करवाया। मशीन को संचालित करने वाली कंपनी के एक्सपर्ट द्वारा निगमकर्मियों को भी मशीन के जरिए सीवरेज टैंक साफ करने की ट्रेनिंग दिलवाई गई। दोनों निगमों को दो-दो ट्रेक्टर माउंटेन मशीन भी मिली है।

दक्षिण नगर निगम आयुक्त कीर्ति राठौड़ भी मोके मौजूद रही
दक्षिण नगर निगम आयुक्त कीर्ति राठौड़ भी मोके मौजूद रही

क्या है सुपर सकर मशीन

सुपर सकर मशीन पावर फूल कम्प्यूटराइज्ड है। इसकी साढ़े 8 हजार लीटर की क्षमता है। इसमें चार यूनिट है। जिनमें स्लग भरने के दो टैंकर व एक पानी का टैंकर है। कंप्यूटराइज्ड होने से सीवरेज के अंदर की गंदगी को आसानी से देखा जा सकेगा। मशीन के साथ लम्बे पाइप है जो अंदर तक जाकर मलबे को निकालेंगे। सीवरेज की सफाई के दौरान जो मलबा निकलेगा उसे टैंकरों में लादा जाएगा। पानी के टैंकर से सीवरेज में प्रेशर से पानी डाला जाएगा। इसके उपयोग से बड़े सीवरेज की सफाई में आसानी से हो सकेगी।

कोटा दक्षिण नगर निगम आयुक्त कीर्ति राठौड़ ने बताया कि कोटा शहर की ज्यादातर हाउसिंग बोर्ड की कॉलोनियों ने सीवरेज ब्लॉक व डेमेज की शिकायत आती है। कई इलाकों में पुरानी लाइन डली हुई है। वहां से भी मिट्टी भरने सहित अन्य शिकायतें आती है। सीवरेज ब्लॉक होने से कई जगहों पर पानी रिवर्स फ्लो हो जाता है। विज्ञान नगर, तलवंडी व महावीर नगर में सीवर मेन हॉल ज्यादा है। ऐसी जगहों पर अब टेक्टर माउंटेन मशीन का भी उपयोग किया जाएगा। टेक्टर माउंटेन मशीन में तीन यूनिट है। ट्रेक्टर माउंटेन मशीन के साथ तीन टैंकर है। ट्रेक्टर माउंटेन मशीन को ऑपरेट करने के लिए जल्द हो टेंडर किये जायेंगे।

