भ्रष्टाचार के 'इंद्र' की पूरी कुंडली...:कलेक्टर ने 3 माह से अटकी फाइल घूस मिलते ही 1 दिन में पास की, एडीएम से रिपोर्ट तक नहीं ली

कोटा
जेल में बंद बारां कलेक्टर इंद्रसिंह राव व पीए महावीर नागर के खिलाफ 565 पन्नों की चार्जशीट शुक्रवार को ACB ने कोर्ट में पेश कर दी। - Dainik Bhaskar
जेल में बंद बारां कलेक्टर इंद्रसिंह राव व पीए महावीर नागर के खिलाफ 565 पन्नों की चार्जशीट शुक्रवार को ACB ने कोर्ट में पेश कर दी।
  • चार्जशीट में IAS राव की पोस्टिंग से लेकर सलाखों तक पहुंचने की दिलचस्प कहानी

जेल में बंद बारां कलेक्टर इंद्रसिंह राव और पीए महावीर नागर के खिलाफ 565 पन्नों की चार्जशीट शुक्रवार को ACB ने कोर्ट में पेश कर दी। चार्जशीट में बारां कलेक्टर ऑफिस में चल रहे घूसखोरी के नेटवर्क को बताया गया है। साथ ही रिश्वत लेने के किरदारों को बेनकाब किया है। इसमें IAS राव की पोस्टिंग से लेकर सलाखों तक पहुंचने की पूरी दिलचस्प कहानी है।

चार्जशीट में यह साबित करने की कोशिश भी की गई है कि राव इस तरह के मामलों को रफा-दफा कराने के पुराने खिलाड़ी हैं। इसके खिलाफ पुराने नौ मामलों का क्या हश्र हुआ, यह तक ACB अफसरों ने चार्जशीट में दिया है। साफ कहा है कि इन पर दर्ज नौ पुराने मामलों में आज तक कुछ नहीं हुआ। नए केस का हश्र भी ऐसा न हो इसलिए एसीबी वाट्सएप चैट सबूत के तौर पर पेश करेगी। जांच अफसरों ने कहा है कि चैट कई राज खोलेगी। 19 गवाह भी बनाए गए हैं। IAS और पीए के बीच रिश्वत को लेकर बातचीत ट्रांसस्क्रिप्ट भी पेश की है। बैंक एकाउंट में भी रिश्वतखोरी के सबूत मिले हैं। कलेक्टर और पीए के हाथों के सैंपल की फाेरेंसिंक जांच रिपोर्ट भी पॉजिटिव है।

चार्जशीट में रिश्वत की घटना को एसीबी ने दो दृश्यों में बांटा है-

दृश्य 1 : रिश्वत की रकम तय होने के दौरान कलेक्टर कैबिन का सीन

8 दिसंबर 2020..। पेट्रोल पंप के लिए एनओसी चाहने वाला गोविंदसिंह कलेक्टर से मिलने पहुंचता है। वह पहले पीए महावीर से मिलता है। कहता है- फाइल का क्या स्टेटस है। पीए महावीर कहता है- फाइल आ जाएगी, साहब मंगवाएंगे तो..। गोविंदसिंह आठ मिनट से लेकर एक घंटे 33 मिनट 39 सेकंड तक ऑफिस में बिना पर्ची दिए ही इंतजार करता रहता है। इसके बाद गेट पर खड़ा कर्मचारी पुकारता है- गोविंदसिंह, चलो साहब बुला रहे हैं। आवाज सुनते ही कलेक्टर का पीए महावीर नागर आकर कहता है कि- बुला रहे हैं साहब। चेम्बर में पहुंचते ही गोविंदसिंह से कलेक्टर इंद्रसिंह राव कहता है- ‘कर दिया मैंने आपकी फाइल पर ऑर्डर। चिठ्ठी बनाने के लिए कह दिया उसको। अभी क्योंकि चिठ्ठी पर वापस ऑर्डर कैंसल होगा, फिर गोचर में वापस चढ़ेगी, फिर वो रिपोर्ट आएगी, उसके बाद फिर मैं ऑर्डर करूंगा। आज की तारीख में वह गवर्मेंट लैंड (सरकारी जमीन) है, वह तो चिट्ठी अभी बन रही है। अभी साइन हो जाएगा। यहां फाइल पर लिख दिया है आपकी। मैंने पहले व्हाट्सएप कर दिया है, वहां से कॉपी आएगी हमारे पास। उसके बाद दूसरा ऑर्डर होगा।

दृश्य 2 : लेनदेन तय होने के बाद लंच पर जाने से पहले का सीन

लेनदेन तय होने के तुरंत बाद लंच में जाने से पहले कलेक्टर ने दो बाबुओं को अपने कक्ष में बुलाया। गोविंद सिंह की हरनावदा जागीर के पेट्रोल पंप की फाइल तुरंत पेश करने के लिए कहा। इस पर दोनों बाबुओं ने कलेक्टर को बताया कि कंपनी द्वारा चालान की मूल प्रति अभी तक कार्यालय में जमा नहीं करवाई है। इसके अभाव में फाइल में अग्रिम कार्यवाही देरी से हुई है। फिर भी कलेक्टर ने फाइल को जल्दी पेश करने को कहा और बिना एडीएम के अभिमत के ही फाइल पर आदेश कर दिए। जबकि परिवादी की फाइल सितंबर 2020 से पेंडिंग चल रही थी। पीए से मुलाकात और रिश्वत की रकम का लेन देन तय होने के बाद एक दिन में ही 8 दिसंबर 2020 को आदेश कर दिए गए।

इंद्रसिंह राव ने एक मामला नहीं चलने दिया

जांच के वक्त ACB ने इंद्रसिंह राव का पुराना रिकॉर्ड भी टटोला तो अफसर दंग रह गए। आरोपी आईएएस के खिलाफ एक, दो नहीं, नौ पुराने मामले दर्ज निकले। पर उनका जो हश्र हुआ, वह उससे भी चौंकाने वाला है। उनके खिलाफ 2001 में दर्ज हुए सात मामलों को सबूत नहीं मिलना बताकर बंद कर दिया गया। 2006 के एक मामले का भी यही हश्र हुआ। 2005 के एक अन्य मामले में आज तक सरकार ने अभियोजन की मंजूरी ही नहीं दी इसलिए यह मामला भी बंद करना पड़ा। ACB ने चार्जशीट में बताया है कि इससे पता चलता है कि आरोपी काफी चुस्त और चालाक है। पहला तो ये सबूत नहीं छोड़ता, दूसरा अपने प्रभाव का पूरा इस्तेमाल भी करता है। इससे आरोपी की आपराधिक पृष्ठ भूमि स्पष्ट होती है।

मोबाइल चैट रिकॉर्ड खोलेगा राज

पीए महावीर की ट्रैप की कार्रवाई होते ही आरोपों से बचने के लिए आरोपी कलेक्टर ने मोबाइल से व्हाट्सएप चैट का डेटा डिलीट कर दिया था। एसीबी ने व्हाट्सएप चैट को रीकवर कराने के लिए विधि विज्ञान प्रयोगशाला गांधीनगर-गुजरात भेजा है। रिपोर्ट आने वाली है जिसमें चौंकाने वाले खुलासे हो सकते हैं। 565 पन्नों की रिपोर्ट में एसीबी ने व्हाट्सएप चैट का जिक्र किया है।

यह है मामला...पेट्रोल पंप की एनओसी के बदले ली थी घूस

कोटा एसीबी ने पेट्रोल पंप की एनओसी जारी करने के एवज में 9 दिसंबर 2020 को बारां के तत्कालीन कलेक्टर इंद्रसिंह राव के पीए महावीर प्रसाद को 1 लाख 40 हजार की रिश्वत लेते पकड़ा। आरोपी ने बयान दिया कि वह अकेला शामिल नहीं है। इसके बाद उसे जेल भेज दिया गया। पीए के मोबाइल में मिले सबूतों के आधार पर टीम ने तत्कालीन कलेक्टर इंद्रसिंह राव से 10 घंटे की पूछताछ की। इसके बाद सबूत जुटाकर 23 दिसंबर को गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया। बाद में जेल भेज दिया गया।

राव का दागदार रिपोर्ट कार्ड

  • इंद्रसिंह राव मूलत: राजस्थान प्रशासनिक सेवा 1989 बैच के अफसर हैं।
  • 31 साल के कार्यकाल में छह बार एपीओ किए गए।
  • गंभीर आरोप के चलते एक बार सस्पेंड।
  • चार साल पहले ही उन्हें भारतीय प्रशासनिक सेवा में प्रमोट कर दिया गया।
  
