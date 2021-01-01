पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Rajasthan
  • Kota
  • Kota,rajasthan,Even After 6 Days, The Hands Of The Police Were Empty, The Thief Did Not Find A Clue, The Rogue Escaped While Sitting In The Auto.

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

ज्वैलरी शोरूम में सेंधमारी का मामला:6 दिन बाद भी पुलिस के हाथ खाली, चोर का नहीं लगा सुराग, जाते वक्त बदमाश ऑटो में बैठकर हुआ था फरार

कोटाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फुटेज में बदमाश चोरी के बाद ऑटो में बैठकर जाता हुआ नजर आ रहा है। पुलिस अब ऑटो चालक की तलाश में जुटी है - Dainik Bhaskar
फुटेज में बदमाश चोरी के बाद ऑटो में बैठकर जाता हुआ नजर आ रहा है। पुलिस अब ऑटो चालक की तलाश में जुटी है

भीमगंजमंडी थाना इलाके में पारस ज्वैलरी शोरूम में चोरी हुए लगभग एक सप्ताह हो गया। लेकिन पुलिस के हाथ अभी भी खाली है। शातिर चोर अभी भी पुलिस गिरफ्त से दूर है। पुलिस के पास दो अलग अलग सीसीटीवी फुटेज है। इनमें एक फुटेज में बदमाश चोरी के बाद ऑटो में बैठकर जाता हुआ नजर आ रहा है। पुलिस अब ऑटो चालक की तलाश में जुटी है। जिसमें बैठकर बदमाश भागा था।

पुरानी घटनाओं से जोड़कर,कर रहे जांच

24 जनवरी को ज्वैलरी शोरूम में हुई चोरी को पुलिस पूर्व में हुई चोरी की घटनाओं से जोड़कर देख रही है। क्योकि बदमाश बहुत शातिर था। वारदात से पहले उसने ज्वैलरी शोरूम में रेकी की थी । वो शोरूम के बारें में जानता था कि अंदर कहां कहां सीसीटीवी कैमरे लगे है। कहाँ बिजली के प्लग लगे है। इसलिए उसने शोरूम में दाखिल होते ही सीसीटीवी का तार निकाला।

चोर इतना शातिर था कि उसे पुलिस गश्त की टाइमिंग का पता था। पुलिस गश्त रात 12 बजे शुरू होती है। अल सुबह 5 बजे तक रहती है। शातिर चोर रात 12 बजे से पहले ज्वैलरी शोरूम के 4 दुकान आगे की कॉर्नर दुकान से ऊपर चढ़ा। चोर ने रात में 4 घण्टे का समय छत पर बिताया। फिर दीवार में सेंघ लगाकर 4 बजकर 28 मिनट पर शोरूम में घुसा। करीब 10 किलो चांदी के जेवर बैग में रखे। पुलिस गश्त खत्म होने के बाद वारदात को अंजाम देकर फरार हुआ। शातिर चोर जाते समय साढ़े 5 बजे बाद सीसीटीवी कैमरे में कैद हुआ है।

भीमगंजमंडी थानाधिकारी हर्षराज सिंह खरेड़ा ने बताया कि घटना के बाद से ही पुलिस की टीमें में अनुसंधान में लगी है। गहनता से प्रयास कर रहे है। अभी तक सफलता हाथ नहीं लगी है। पूर्व हुई चोरी में से अधिकांश ट्रेस हो चुकी है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदीप सिद्धू ने कहा- परिवार को न परेशान करें; सबूत जुटाकर दो दिन बाद पुलिस के सामने पेश हो जाऊंगा - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी की प्रेरणा, आशीर्वाद द्वारा कोई जीत हासिल करेंगे। दूसरों की मदद में भी आपका समय व्यतीत होगा। प्रियजनों के साथ उपहारों का आदान-प्रदान भी रहेगा। आय और व्यय में उचित समन्वय बना रहेगा। जिस क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser