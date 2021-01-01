पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

सभापति चुनाव:बूंदी नगर परिषद में गुटबाजी हावी,कांग्रेस-बीजेपी को क्रॉस वोटिंग की उम्मीद

कोटा-बूंदी2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
कांग्रेस ने सभापति पद के लिए मधु नुवाल को प्रत्याशी बनाया है - Dainik Bhaskar
कांग्रेस ने सभापति पद के लिए मधु नुवाल को प्रत्याशी बनाया है

बूंदी में नगर परिषद सभापति पद के लिए जोड़ तोड़ की गणित शुरू हो चुकी है। कांग्रेस के टिकट पर 28 प्रत्याशी चुनाव जीते है। जबकि बीजेपी के टिकट पर 24 प्रत्याशी चुनाव जीतकर पार्षद बने है। फिलहाल 31का जादुई आंकड़ा किसी के पास नहीं है।बावजूद दोनों ही दलों की ओर से जीत के दावे किए जा रहे है। 8 निर्दलीय मेंसे 4 बीजेपी के खेमे में बताए जा रहे है। जबकि 4 निर्दलीय कांग्रेस के सम्पर्क में है।

ऐसे बन रहे समीकरण

कांग्रेस (28+4=सभापति)

कांग्रेस ने सभापति पद के लिए मधु नुवाल को प्रत्याशी बनाया है। मधु ने पहली बार पार्षद का चुनाव लड़ा ओर जीती। पति भगवान नुवाल बिजनेसमैन है वो तालेड़ा प्रधान भी रह चुके। उनकी कांग्रेस राजनीति में अच्छी पकड़ है। हाडौती के दो मंत्रियों के करीबी है। यही कारण है कि उन्हें कांग्रेस की ओर से सभापति का प्रत्याशी बनाया गया। मधु नुवाल को सभापति का प्रत्याशी बनाने से स्थानीय नेता में असंतोष है। वो चाहकर भी विरोध नहीं कर पा रहे है। करीब 4 असंतुष्ट पार्षद बीजेपी के सम्पर्क में बताए जा रहे है। जो बाड़ेबंदी में नहीं है। ऐसे में चुनाव के दौरान कांग्रेस खेमे से क्रॉस वोटिंग की संभावना जताई जा रही है। ऐसा इसलिए कि 2015 के सभापित चुनाव में कांग्रेस के कुछ पार्षदों ने बीजेपी के पक्ष में क्रॉस वोटिंग की थी। बहुमत नहीं होने के बाद भी नगर परिषद में बीजेपी का सभापति बना था। हालांकि इस बार नगर परिषद सभापति चुनाव में कांग्रेस बेहतर स्थिति में है। उन्हें क्रॉस वोटिंग का डर सता रहा है।

बीजेपी ने सभापति पद के लिए सरोज अग्रवाल को प्रत्याशी बनाया है। सरोज ने भी पहली बार पार्षद का चुनाव लड़ा ओर जीती
बीजेपी ने सभापति पद के लिए सरोज अग्रवाल को प्रत्याशी बनाया है। सरोज ने भी पहली बार पार्षद का चुनाव लड़ा ओर जीती

बीजेपी (24+4=सभापति)

बीजेपी ने सभापति पद के लिए सरोज अग्रवाल को प्रत्याशी बनाया है। सरोज ने भी पहली बार पार्षद का चुनाव लड़ा ओर जीती। पति सुरेश अग्रवाल बिजनेसमैन है। वो बीजेपी शहर अध्यक्ष रह चुके, वर्तमान में जिला महामंत्री है। विधायक अशोक डोगरा के करीबी है। बूंदी में बीजेपी के अलग अलग धड़े है जो एक दूसरे को पटखनी देने का मौका नहीं चूकते। हाल ही में जिला प्रमुख के चुनाव में बीजेपी की गुटबाजी खुलकर सामने आई थी। बीजेपी बहुमत के बाद भी जिला प्रमुख नहीं बना पाई थी। बीजेपी के एकगुट ने बगावत की ओर कांग्रेस के समर्थन से जिला प्रमुख की सीट हासिल की। नगर परिषद चुनाव में टिकट वितरण में भी गुटबाजी देखने को मिली। भीतरीघात के कारण बीजेपी 24 सीट पर ही सिमट गई। इनमें भी खेमाबंदी है। जीते हुए कुछ पार्षद अलग गुट के है। वो बाड़ेबंदी में भी नहीं है। इस बीच बीजेपी उम्मीद लगाए बैठी है कि कांग्रेस के असंतुष्ट पार्षद उनके साथ आ सकते है।

कुल मिलाकर दोनों दल फिलहाल आश्वस्त नहीं है। दोनों दल जीत के दावे कर रहे है। लेकिन अंदरखाने क्रॉस वोटिंग का डर भी सता रहा है। निर्दलीयों के साथ साथ कांग्रेस-बीजेपी के असंतुष्ट भी किंगमेकर बने हुए है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें26 जनवरी को दिल्ली में हुई हिंसा पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट में दायर याचिका खारिज, CJI बोले- सरकार अपना काम कर रही है - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - मानसिक सुख शांति बनी रहेगी। आप अपनी प्रतिभा व ऊर्जा द्वारा हर परिस्थिति का सामना करने में समर्थ रहेंगे। स्वयं के विकास के लिए स्वभाव में थोड़ा स्वार्थीपन लाना भी जरूरी है। खासतौर पर महिला वर्...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser