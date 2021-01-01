पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गांजा बरामद:बाइक पर रखे कट्टे में बताया किराने का सामान, तलाशी में निकला साढ़े 3 किलो गांजा, आरोपी गिरफ्तार

कोटाएक घंटा पहले
पुलिस ने बाइक सवार को पकड़ा है। उसके पास से 3 किलो 500 ग्राम गांजा बरामद किया है। - Dainik Bhaskar
पुलिस ने बाइक सवार को पकड़ा है। उसके पास से 3 किलो 500 ग्राम गांजा बरामद किया है।

शहर की कुन्हाड़ी थाना पुलिस ने बाइक पर गांजा ले जाते इरशाद खान (21 साल) निवासी बकानी ,झालावाड़ को गिरफ्तार किया है। उसके पास कट्टे में 3 किलों 500 ग्राम गांजा बरामद किया है। आरोपी बाइक से डाबी रोड़ से अभेडा तिराहा की तरफ आ रहा था। इस दौरान पुलिस ने बाइक सवार को रुकवाकर पूछा तो उसने होशयारी दिखाई। उसने कट्टे में किराने का सामान बताया। पुलिस ने कट्टा खोलकर देखा तो गांजा निकला। पुलिस गांजा खरीद फरोख्त के बारें में आरोपी से पूछताछ में जुटी है।

कुन्हाड़ी थानाधिकारी गंगासहाय ने बताया कि 2 फरवरी की रात लगभग 8 बजे एक बाइक सवार को रुकवाया। वो डाबी रोड से अभेडा चौराहे की तरफ जा रहा था। उसकी बाइक पर एक सफेद रंग का कट्टा रखा हुआ था। पूछताछ में उसने कट्टे में किराने का सामान बताया। इस दौरान वो घबरा रहा था। पुलिस ने कट्टा खोलकर देखा तो उसमें पत्ती, कलियां व डंठलनुमा पदार्थ 3 किलो 500 ग्राम गांजा मिला। पुलिस ने गांजा बरामद कर आरोपी को एनडीपीएस एक्ट में गिरफ्तार किया।

