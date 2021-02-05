पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

स्कूल फीस से जुड़ा मामला:हाड़ौती विकास मोर्चा ने शिक्षा विभाग के संयुक्त निदेशक का घेराव किया,स्कूल फीस वसूली के हिसाब से  टीचर व स्टाफ को सैलरी दिलाने की मांग

कोटा9 मिनट पहले
निजी स्कूलों के फीस मामले में पिछले दिनों सुप्रीम कोर्ट के अंतरिम आदेश के बाद अभिभावकों पर फीस जमा कराने का दबाव बढ़ गया है। हालांकि सुप्रीम कोर्ट में मामले की सुनवाई चल रही है, और अभिभावकों को राहत की उम्मीद है। इस बीच कोटा में हाड़ौती विकास मोर्चा के पदाधिकारियों ने कोरोना काल में स्कूल से निकाले गए टीचर व स्टाफ को वेतन दिलवाने की मांग की है। मामले को लेकर शिक्षा विभाग के संयुक्त निदेशक हजारीलाल शिवहरे का घेराव किया। मोर्चा के पदाधिकारियों ने मांग की कि जो भी स्कूल, बच्चों से जितने प्रतिशत फीस ले रहा है, वह अपने स्कूल में पढ़ाने वाले टीचर और स्टाफ को भी उतने प्रतिशत सैलरी दे।

मोर्चा संयोजक राजेंद्र सांखला ने बताया कि लॉकडाउन के पीरियड के दौरान अधिकांश स्कूलों ने स्टाफ को नौकरी से निकाल दिया था। साथ ही उन्हें सैलरी भी काट कर दी है। ऐसे में अब जब स्कूल जितने प्रतिशत फीस अभिभावकों से ले रहा है, उसी अनुपात में वहां काम करने वाले स्टाफ और शिक्षकों को भी वेतन दिया जाए। शिक्षा विभाग के संयुक्त निदेशक हजारीलाल शिवहरे ने स्कूल एसोसिएशन के पदाधिकारियों के साथ मामले को लेकर बैठक करने की बात कहीं है।

