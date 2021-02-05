पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Kota,rajastahan,In Kota, SDM's Information Assistant And Broker Were Taking A Bribe Of 1 Lakh, They Demanded 4 Lakh In Lieu Of Deciding The Compensation Amount For The Land.

घूसखोर चढ़े हत्थे:कोटा में एसडीएम का सूचना सहायक व दलाल 1लाख की रिश्वत लेते ट्रेप, जमीन की मुआवजा राशि का फैसला करवाने की एवज में मांगे थे 4 लाख

कोटाएक घंटा पहले
एसीबी ने एसडीएम कोटा के सूचना सहायक व दलाल को ट्रेप किया है। आरोपियों ने  अवाप्ति की जमीन की मुआवजा राशि जारी करने का फैसला परिवादी के हक में करने के एवज में 4 लाख की रिश्वत मांगी थी। - Dainik Bhaskar
कोटा एसीबी ने एसडीएम कोटा के सूचना सहायक व दलाल को ट्रेप किया है। आरोपियों ने अवाप्ति की जमीन की मुआवजा राशि जारी करने का फैसला परिवादी के हक में करने के एवज में 4 लाख की रिश्वत मांगी थी। जिस पर एसीबी ने ट्रेप की कार्रवाई को अंजाम दिया। एसडीएम के सूचना सहायक एकांत व दलाल बलराम को 1 लाख की रिश्वत लेते रंगे हाथों गिरफ्तार किया। मामले में एसडीएम मुख्यालय (एसीएम) का सूचना सहायक दीपक फरार हो गया। एसीबी रिश्वत के मामले में एसडीएम लाडपुरा दीपक मित्तल व एसीएम बालकृष्ण तिवारी की भूमिका संदिग्ध मान रही है।

एसीबी के एडिशनल एसपी ठाकुर चंद्रशील ने बताया कि परिवादी की हेमराज की गोपालपुरा बीलखेड़ी में संयुक्त खाते की कृषि भूमि है। जिसमें उसके चाचा के लड़के जमनालाल का भी हिस्सा है। इस जमीन विभाजन का वाद साल 2009 से न्यायालय सहायक कलेक्टर मुख्यालय (एसीएम) में लगाया था। 8.5 बीघा जमीन दिल्ली मुंबई हाइवे के लिए अवाप्त की गई थी। जिसका 2 करोड़ का मुआवजा साल 2019 में स्वीकृत हुआ था। वाद निर्णय के अनुसार ये मुआवजा सभी (तीन) खातेदारों को मिलना था।

एसडीएम के सूचना सहायक एकांत 1 लाख की रिश्वत लेते रंगे हाथों गिरफ्तार किया
विभाजन के दौरान राजस्व विभाग द्वारा तीनों खातेदारों को बराबर बराबर दर्ज करने को कहा गया था। 1 फरवरी को न्यायालय एसीएम कोटा द्वारा फैसला सुनाया गया जिसमें चाचा के लड़के जमनालाल के नाम दर्ज करने के आदेश दिए। इस फैसले के बारे में एसडीएम के सूचना सहायक एकांत से बात की तो एकांत ने बताया कि 4 लाख रुपये देने से मना करने पर फैसला जमनालाल के पक्ष में सुनाया है। जमनालाल ने 5 लाख रुपये दे दिए।तो एसीएम साहब ने बालकृष्ण तिवारी ने जमनालाल के पक्ष में फैसला सुनाया। फैसले पर स्टे आदेश के लिए हेमराज ने आरएए (RAA) कोर्ट में अपील की।साथ ही 4 फरवरी को एसडीएम दीपक मित्तल को प्रार्थना पत्र पेश किया। जिसमें मुआवजा राशि जमनालाल को नहीं देने की मांग की।

आरोपी सूचना सहायक एकांत ने बलराम को रिश्वत की राशि लेकर थेगड़ाअक्षरधाम कॉलोनी के पास बुलाया
जिस पर एसडीएम दीपक मित्तल ने सूचना सहायक एकांत से मिलने को कहा। एकांत से मिलने पर उसने गांव के ही बलराम मीणा से मिलने की बात कहीं। बलराम से मिला तो उसने मुआवजा राशि सोमवार तक रोकने के लिए 1 लाख रुपये एकांत को देने की बात कहीं। परिवादी रिश्वत नहीं देना चाहता था। परिवादी ने एसीबी में शिकायत दी। जिसके बाद ट्रेप की कार्रवाई को अंजाम दिया गया। आरोपी सूचना सहायक एकांत ने बलराम को रिश्वत की राशि लेकर थेगड़ाअक्षरधाम कॉलोनी के पास बुलाया। एकांत ने रिश्वत की राशि मिलने के बाद एसीएम के सूचना सहायक दीपक रघुवंशी व एसडीएम दीपक मित्तल से फोन पर बात की। एसीबी की टीम ने दोनो को रंगे हाथों 1 लाख की रिश्वत रकम के साथ पकड़ा।

एडिशनल एसपी ठाकुर चन्द्रशील ने बताया मामले में एसडीएम दीपक मित्तल, सहायक कलेक्टर मुख्यालय (एसीएम) बालकृष्ण तिवारी, सूचना सहायक दीपक रघुवंशी, विनय चतुर्वेदी नायब तहसीलदार मंडाना की भूमिका पूर्व में ली गई रिश्वत व बरामद रिश्वत में प्रथम दृष्टया प्रकट हुई है। इनके खिलाफ जांच जारी है।

