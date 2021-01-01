पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Rajasthan
  • Kota
  • Kota,rajasthan,Kota Took 15 Days Session, Yet 3,620 Health Workers Did Not Get The Vaccine, Subject Session On Dispensaries For Missed Health Workers Today

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

82 फीसदी लगे टीके:कोटा में 15 दिन सेशन लगे फिर भी 3,620 हेल्थ वर्कर्स ने नहीं लगवाया टीका, छूटे हैल्थ वर्कर्स के लिए आज डिस्पेंसरियों पर विषय सत्र

कोटाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
छूटे हेल्थ केयर वर्कर्स के लिए बुधवार को डिस्पेंसरियों पर विषय सत्र - Dainik Bhaskar
छूटे हेल्थ केयर वर्कर्स के लिए बुधवार को डिस्पेंसरियों पर विषय सत्र

जिले में 15 दिन लगे सेशन के बावजूद 18 फीसदी हेल्थ केयर वर्कर्स टीकाकरण से वंचित है। ये ऐसे हेल्थ वर्कर्स है जो कोविन एप पर रजिस्ट्रेशन के बाद भी वैक्सीन लगवाने सेशन साइट पर नहीं पहुंचे।सरकार ने वैक्सीनेशन के प्रथम चरण को 3 फरवरी तक पूरा करने के निर्देश दे रखे है। मजबूरन चिकित्सा विभाग को छूटे हेल्थ केयर वर्कर्स के लिए बुधवार को डिस्पेंसरियों पर विषय सत्र लगाना पड़ रहा है।

अंतिम अवसर

जिले में प्रथम चरण में 16 हजार 800 हेल्थ केयर वर्कर्स रजिस्टर्ड हुए थे। वैक्सीनेशन के दौरान इनकी संख्या बढ़कर 20 हजार 59 तक जा पहुंची थी। जिले में लगभग 15 दिन सेशन लगे। जिनमें 16 हजार 439 हेल्थ केयर वर्कर्स ने ही वैक्सीन लगवाई है। यानि 82 फीसदी हेल्थ केयर वर्कर्स के ही टीके लगे। 3 हजार 620 हेल्थ केयर वर्कर्स अभी भी टीकाकरण से वंचित है। चिकित्सा विभाग बुधवार को छुटे हेल्थ वर्कर्स के लिए 29 सेशन साइट आयोजित कर रहा है। सीएमएचओ डॉ. बीएस तंवर ने छूटे हुए लाभार्थियों से वैक्सीनेशन के अंतिम अवसर का लाभ उठाने की अपील की है। 4 फरवरी से फ्रंट लाइन वर्कर्स के टीकाकरण का अभियान शुरू होगा।

मन मे डर!

छुटे हुए हेल्थ वर्कर्स में से अधिकतर मेडिकल कॉलेज स्तर के है। इनके साथ स्वास्थ्य विभाग के भी छूटे हुए स्वास्थ्यकर्मी है। विभाग की तरफ से तकनीकी व व्यक्तिगत कारणों से टीका लगवाने के लिए निर्धारित तिथि और सेशन साइट्स पर नही पहुंचना कारण बताया जा रहा है। लेकिन हकीकत कुछ और है।असल में सोशल मीडिया पर चल रही भ्रांतियों के कारण कई हेल्थ वर्कर्स के मन में डर बैठा हुआ है। वो सेशन साइट पर पहुंचने की हिम्मत नहीं जुटा पा रहे है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंWHO ने कहा- वैक्सीन पर राष्ट्रवादी रवैया सही नहीं, इससे वायरस ज्यादा ताकतवर और खतरनाक हो जाएगा - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - मानसिक सुख शांति बनी रहेगी। आप अपनी प्रतिभा व ऊर्जा द्वारा हर परिस्थिति का सामना करने में समर्थ रहेंगे। स्वयं के विकास के लिए स्वभाव में थोड़ा स्वार्थीपन लाना भी जरूरी है। खासतौर पर महिला वर्...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser