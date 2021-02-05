पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Rajasthan
  • Kota
  Kota,rajasthan,Late Night Electronic Showroom Fire, 4 Firefighters Caught Fire In 1 Hour, Millions Of Goods Burnt

शोरूम में आग:देर रात इलेक्ट्रॉनिक शोरूम लगी आग, 4 दमकलों ने 1 घण्टे में आग पर काबू पाया, लाखों का सामान जलकर हुआ खाक

कोटा19 मिनट पहले
देर रात देवली अरब रोड रायपुरा स्थित एक इलेक्ट्रॉनिक आइटम शोरुम में भीषण आग लग गई - Dainik Bhaskar
देर रात देवली अरब रोड रायपुरा स्थित एक इलेक्ट्रॉनिक आइटम शोरुम में भीषण आग लग गई

कोटा में देर रात देवली अरब रोड रायपुरा स्थित एक इलेक्ट्रॉनिक आइटम शोरुम में भीषण आग लग गई। आग लगने से शोरूम में रखी एलईडी टीवी,फ्रिज, वॉशिंग मशीन सहित अन्य सामान जलकर खाक हो गया। मौके पर लोगों की भीड़ इकट्ठी हो गई। सूचना पर निगम की दमकलें मौके पर पहुंची। ज्यादा आग होने के कारण दमकलें ओर मंगवाई गई। चार दमकलों ने 1 घण्टे की कड़ी मशक्कत के बाद आग पर काबू पाया। आग लगने के कारणों की जानकारी सामने नहीं आई है। आग लगने से करीब 20 लाख का नुकसान बताया जा रहा है।

दमकलकर्मियों ने मौके पर पहुंचकर सरियों की मदद से शटर को तोड़ा ओर आग पर काबू पाया।
दमकलकर्मियों ने मौके पर पहुंचकर सरियों की मदद से शटर को तोड़ा ओर आग पर काबू पाया।

सरियों की मदद से शटर को तोड़ा

सहायक अग्निशमन अधिकारी देवेंद्र शर्मा ने बताया कि कुमार इन्टरप्राइजेज के नाम से देवली अरब रोड रायपुरा पर कुछ समय पहले ही नया शोरूम खुला था। लगभग 20 फिट लम्बे व 12 फिट चौड़े शोरूम में रात दस बजे भीषण आग लग गई। आग लगने से टीवी, फ्रिज,वॉशिंग मशीन सहित इलेक्ट्रॉनिक आइटम पूरी तरह जलकर खाक हो गए। आसपास के लोगों ने शटर ऊंचा कर बाल्टियों की सहायता से आग बुझाने का प्रयास किया,लेकिन सफल नहीं हुए। दमकलकर्मियों ने मौके पर पहुंचकर सरियों की मदद से शटर को तोड़ा ओर आग पर काबू पाया। आग लगने के कारणों की जानकारी नहीं लगी है। शार्ट सर्किट से आग लगना बताया जा रहा है।

आग लगने के कारणों की जानकारी सामने नहीं आई है। आग लगने से करीब 20 लाख का नुकसान बताया जा रहा है।
आग लगने के कारणों की जानकारी सामने नहीं आई है। आग लगने से करीब 20 लाख का नुकसान बताया जा रहा है।

1 घण्टे बाद पहुंची दमकल

दरअसल बल्लभबाड़ी इलाके में सीवरेज लाइन का काम चल रहा है। इस कारण इलाके की टेलीफोन केबल टूटी पड़ी है।केबल टूटी होने के कारण सब्जी मंडी स्थित फायर स्टेशन का फोन बंद पड़ा है। इधर आग लगने के बाद लोग फायर स्टेशन पर फोन करते रहे।बाद में पुलिसकर्मी ने फायर स्टेशन पर पहुंचकर आग लगने की सूचना दी। शोरूम पर लगभग दस बजे आग लगी थी, 11 बजे निगम की दमकल मौके के लिए रवाना हुई। मिली जानकारी के मुताबिक आग लगने के बाद स्थानीय लोगों ने दुकान मालिक को फोन किया। लेकिन आधे घण्टे तक दुकान मालिक ने फोन ही नहीं उठाया।

