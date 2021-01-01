पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोटा में हड़ताल का कैसे हो इलाज?:न सरकार को चिंता, न प्रशासन गंभीर, नतीजा मरीजों की बढ़ती जा रही परेशानी

कोटाएक घंटा पहले
ओपीडी के समय ठेका श्रमिकों के कार्य बहिष्कार के कारण तीमारदारों को खुद ही मरीज को ट्रॉली पर लिटाकर ले जाना पड़ रहा है। ऐसी तस्वीरें हर रोज देखने को मिल रही है। - Dainik Bhaskar
मेडिकल कॉलेज से संबंद्ध एमबीएस,जेके लोन व नए अस्पताल में करीब 1200 ठेका श्रमिक पिछले 13 दिन से आंदोलन कर रहे हैं। ठेका प्रथा समाप्त करने की मांग को लेकर पहले रोज 2 घंटे कार्य बहिष्कार पर रहे। अब रोज 3 घंटे कार्य बहिष्कार कर रहे हैं। ओपीडी समय में ठेका श्रमिकों के 3 घंटे कार्य बहिष्कार पर रहने से मरीजों की मुश्किलें बढ़ती जा रही है। ठेका श्रमिकों के कार्य बहिष्कार के 3 घंटे मरीज व तिमारदारों पर भारी पड़ने लगे हैं।

मरीज व तिमारदारों को ट्रॉली से लेकर काउंटर पर पर्ची कटवाने, रसीद कटवाने व जांच करवाने में परेशानियों का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। कार्य बहिष्कार के दौरान ऐसा ही हाल वार्डो में भी है। सरकार व स्थानीय प्रशासन की अनदेखी धीरे-धीरे मरीजों पर भारी पड़ती जा रही है। आमजन के जेहन में सवाल उठने लगा है कि इस हड़ताल का इलाज कैसे हो?

तिमारदारों को खुद ट्रॉली की व्यवस्था करनी पड़ रही है। फिर मरीज को ट्रॉली में लिटाकर ओपीडी में ले जाना पड़ रहा है। पर्ची काउंटर ,रसीद काउंटर पर भी 2-2 घण्टे कतारों में खड़ा रहना पड़ रहा है। यही हाल सेंट्रल लैब में देखने की मिल रहा है। जांच रिपोर्ट के लिए लोगों को चक्कर लगाने को मजबूर होना पड़ रहा है।

अस्पतालों में पहले भी हड़तालें हुई। लेकिन 7 दिन की अवधि में ही हड़ताल /कार्य बहिष्कार खत्म हुआ। यह पहली बार है जब 13 दिन से 2 से 3 घण्टे कार्य बहिष्कार चल रहा। एमबीएस अस्पताल में 530, नये अस्पताल में 659 व जेके लॉन अस्पताल में करीब 150 के करीब ठेका श्रमिक कार्यरत है। ठेका श्रमिकों के कार्य बहिष्कार पर रहने से पर्ची काउंटर, रसीद काउंटर, सेंट्रल लेब, दवा काउंटर, लेखा शाखा,एक्सरे विभाग सहित अस्पताल के कई वार्डो में काम प्रभावित हो रहे है।

निविदा शर्तो के मुताबिक ठेका श्रमिकों के कारण अस्पताल की व्यवस्थाएं प्रभावित होने पर संवेदक (ठेकेदार) से शास्ति (पेनल्टी) वसूली का प्रावधान है। उसके बाद भी अस्पताल प्रशासन ने संवेदकों से शास्ति नहीं वसूली। ना ही संवेदकों द्वारा वैकल्पिक व्यवस्था के तहत आलग से ठेका श्रमिक लगाए जा रहे। अस्पताल प्रशासन संवेदक को नोटिस देकर जिम्मेदारी से इतिश्री कर रहा है।

एमबीएस अस्पताल अधीक्षक डॉक्टर नवीन सक्सेना का कहना है कि स्थानीय स्तर इश्यूओं को पहले ही निस्तारित किया जा चुका है। ठेका श्रमिको की मांग राज्य सरकार स्तरीय है। संवेदक को नोटिस देकर वस्तुस्थिति स्प्ष्ट करने को कहा है। संवेदक बिल पेश करेगा तक शास्ति (पेनल्टी) काटेंगे। नए अस्पताल अधीक्षक डॉक्टर सीएस सुशील ने कहा कि संवेदक को नोटिस दिया है। शास्ति (पेनल्टी) काटी जाएगी।

