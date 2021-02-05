पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Rajasthan
  • Kota
  • Kota,rajasthan,Oil Tins (casks) Used To Steal From Vegetable Market Warehouse, 4 Accused Arrested, 50 Oil Casks Recovered

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

चोरी का पर्दाफाश:सब्जी मंडी गोदाम से चुराते थे तेल के टिन; 4 आरोपी गिरफ्तार, 50 तेल के पीपे बरामद

कोटाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
पुलिस ने सब्जी मंडी गोदाम से तेल के टिन (पीपे) चुराने की वारदात का पर्दाफाश किया है। चोरी के 4 आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार किया है - Dainik Bhaskar
पुलिस ने सब्जी मंडी गोदाम से तेल के टिन (पीपे) चुराने की वारदात का पर्दाफाश किया है। चोरी के 4 आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार किया है

शहर की गुमानपुरा थाना पुलिस ने सब्जी मंडी गोदाम से तेल के टिन (पीपे) चुराने की वारदात का पर्दाफाश किया है। चोरी के 4 आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार किया है। पुलिस ने आरोपियों के पास से 50 तेल के पीपे बरामद किए है। जो इन्होंने गोदाम से चुराए थे। गिरफ्तार आरोपी नशे के आदि है।नशे का शौक पूरा करने के लिए चोरी की वारदात को अंजाम देते थे।

गुमानपुरा थानाधिकारी मनोज सिंह ने बताया कि 2 फरवरी को सब्जी मंडी गोदाम से तेल के पीपे चोरी हुए थे। शिकायत पर पुलिस ने आरोपियों की तलाश शुरू की। संदिग्धों पर नजर रखी। पुलिस ने छावनी बंगाली कॉलोनी में दबिश देकर अजय सालवी 30 साल, सोनू उर्फ भारत 31 साल,दीपक 20 साल व राजेश 26 साल को गिरफ्तार किया। सोनू उर्फ भारत व राजेश के खिलाफ थाने में आधा दर्जन के करीब मामले दर्ज है।

मनोज सिंह ने बताया कि आरोपी नशे के आदि है। मौके देखकर चोरी की वारदात को अंजाम देते है।आरोपियों ने गोदाम का टिन शेड ऊपर करके चोरी को अंजाम दिया था। वो कई दिनों से तेल के पीपे चोरी करके ले जा रहे थे।

ऐप खोलें
इंग्लैंडइंग्लैंड33-0 (14.1)
VSलाइव
भारतभारत--
खेल जारी है
  • कॉपी लिंक
वीडियोऔर देखेंकरीब 8 महीने बाद 1.50 लाख से नीचे आया एक्टिव केस का आंकड़ा, 36 में से 20 राज्यों में सिर्फ 6450 मरीज - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें