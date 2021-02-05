पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ठेका श्रमिकों का आंदोलन:15 वें दिन नए अस्पताल के ठेका श्रमिकों ने मुंडन करवाया,एमबीएस में ठेका प्रथा का पुतला जलाया

कोटा16 मिनट पहले
ठेका प्रथा समाप्त करने की मांग को लेकर मेडिकल कॉलेज से सम्बद्ध शहर के तीन बड़े अस्पतालों के ठेका श्रमिकों का आंदोलन 15 वें दिन भी जारी रहा। ठेका श्रमिकों ने 3 घण्टे कार्य बहिष्कार रखा। इस दौरान अस्पतालों में प्रदर्शन भी किया। नए अस्पताल में 5 ठेका श्रमिकों ने मुंडन करवाया।बाकायदा सलून से हेयर कटिंग (नाई)को बुलवाया। अस्पताल के मुख्य गेट के बाहर ही ठेका श्रमिक हेमंत मीना, राहुल मीना, सत्येंद्र धाकड़, विनोद नागर ,मुकेश वर्मा ने मुंडन करवाया। इधर एमबीएस में ठेका श्रमिकों ने ठेका प्रथा का पुतला जलाया। अधीक्षक कार्यालय के बाहर ठेका श्रमिकों ने नारेबाजी की ओर ठेका प्रथा का पुतला फूंका।

मेडिकल कॉलेज से सम्बद्ध एमबीएस,जेके लोन व नए अस्पताल में करीब 12 सौ ठेका श्रमिक कार्यरत है। जो ठेका प्रथा समाप्त करने की मांग को लेकर आंदोलन पर है। ठेका श्रमिकों के 3 घण्टे कार्य बहिष्कार पर रहने से केश काउंटर, पर्ची काउंटर, वार्ड बॉय, सफाई कर्मी, ट्रॉलीकर्मी, दवा काउंटर, लेखा शाखा,एक्सरे विभाग,सहित अस्पताल के कई वार्डो में काम प्रभावित हुआ। आपको बता दें एमबीएस अस्पताल में 530, नये अस्पताल में 659 व जेके लॉन अस्पताल में करीब 150 के करीब ठेका श्रमिक कार्यरत है।

