कार्रवाई:एसडीएम का ड्राइवर निकला गांजा सप्लायर, कोटा पुलिस ने झालरापाटन से किया गिरफ्तार

कोटाएक घंटा पहले
पुलिस ने झालावाड़ जिले के असनावर के उपखण्ड अधिकारी के सरकारी ड्राइवर को गांजा सप्लाई करने के आरोप में गिरफ्तार किया है - Dainik Bhaskar
पुलिस ने झालावाड़ जिले के असनावर के उपखण्ड अधिकारी के सरकारी ड्राइवर को गांजा सप्लाई करने के आरोप में गिरफ्तार किया है

शहर की कुन्हाड़ी पुलिस ने झालावाड़ जिले के असनावर के उपखण्ड अधिकारी के सरकारी ड्राइवर को गांजा सप्लाई करने के आरोप में गिरफ्तार किया है। 2 फरवरी को साढ़े तीन किलो गांजा के साथ पकड़े गए इरशाद खान ने झालरापाटन निवासी ओम प्रकाश सोनी से गांजा लाने की बात कही थी। जिसके बाद पुलिस की एक टीम झालरापाटन पहुंची। टीम ने गांजा सप्लाई के आरोप में झालरापाटन में लाल मंदिर के पास रहने वाले ओम प्रकाश सोनी को गिरफ्तार किया है।

पुलिस उपाधीक्षक भगवतसिंह हिंगड़ ने बताया कि कुन्हाड़ी पुलिस ने 2 फरवरी को डाबी रोड से इरशाद खान निवासी ग्राम रीछवा थाना बकानी जिला झालावाड़ को गिरफ्तार किया था। तलाशी में उसके पास से एक सफेद कट्टे में साढ़े तीन किलो गांजा बरामद किया था। पूछताछ में उसने बताया कि वो मिस्त्री का काम करता है। असनावर से ओम प्रकाश सोनी से गांजा लाने की बात कहीं। जिसे कोटा में सप्लाई करना था।

इरशाद के कहे मुताबिक कोटा पुलिस ने असनावर में ओम प्रकाश की तलाश की। तो सामने आया कि ओम प्रकाश ,झालरापाटन में लाल मंदिर के पास रहता है। जिस पर एक टीम को झालरापाटन भेजा गया। ओर आरोपी ओम प्रकाश सोनी (30 साल) को गिरफ्तार किया गया।पूछताछ में सामने आया कि ओम प्रकाश सोनी असनावर एसडीएम का सरकारी चालक है। जो साल 2014 से नोकरी कर रहा है। इरशाद व ओम प्रकाश की जान पहचान किसी शोरूम पर हुई थी।

