दोस्ती में दगा!:नहर किनारे बैठकर शराब पी, पैसे नहीं देने पर तीन दोस्तों ने नहर में धक्का दिया, निगम गोताखोर ने युवक को निकाला

कोटा44 मिनट पहले
निगम गोताखोर की टीम ने दायीं मुख्य नहर से एक युवक को जीवित रेस्क्यू किया है - Dainik Bhaskar
निगम गोताखोर की टीम ने दायीं मुख्य नहर से एक युवक को जीवित रेस्क्यू किया है

शहर के उधोग नगर थाना क्षेत्र में निगम गोताखोर की टीम ने दायीं मुख्य नहर से एक युवक को जीवित रेस्क्यू किया है। 25 साल का सोनू भील झालावाड़ का निवासी है। जो अपने तीन दोस्तों के साथ नहर किनारे बैठे कर शराब पी रहा था। पैसे नही देने पर उसके दोस्तों ने नहर में धक्का दे दिया। गनीमत रही पहले से वहां निगम के गोताखोर मौजूद थे। जो 2 दिन पहले नहर में डूबे युवक की तलाश में रेस्क्यू कर रहे थे। निगम गोताखोरों ने बेसुध युवक को रेस्क्यू कर उधोग नगर पुलिस को सौपा। शराब के नशे में होने के कारण सोनू भील जवाब नहीं दे पा रहा।

निगम रेस्क्यू टीम के गोताखोर चंगेज खान ने बताया कि दायीं मुख्य नहर में डूबे युवक गुल मोहम्मद की तलाशी के लिए रेस्क्यू अभियान चला रखा है। दो दिन से कोई सफलता नहीं मिल पाई है। आज भी रेस्क्यू टीम नहर में डूबे युवक की तलाश कर रही थी। वो शनि मंदिर से 200 मीटर दूर अचानक उनकी नजर नहर किनारे बेसुध पड़े युवक पर गई। गोताखोर टीम ने युवक को नहर से बाहर निकाला और उससे पूछताछ की। पूछताछ में सोनू ने बताया कि वो प्लम्बर का काम करता है। तीन दोस्त राकेश,मनोज व सुरेंद्र के साथ शराब पीने नहर किनारे आया था। चारों दोस्त बैठकर शराब पी रहे थे। इस दौरान उसके दोस्तों ने 1500 रुपये मांगे। पैसे नहीं देने पर दोस्तों ने नहर में धक्का दे दिया। शराब के नशे में जैसे तैसे हाथ चलाते हुए नहर किनारे पहुंचा।

