  Kota,rajasthan,Talented Daughters Got Awards On Basant Panchami, Certificates Distributed To More Than 2 Thousand Girls

जिला स्तरीय गार्गी व बालिका प्रोत्साहन पुरस्कार:बसंत पंचमी पर प्रतिभावान बेटियों को मिला पुरस्कार, 2 हजार से ज्यादा छात्राओं को बांटे प्रमाण पत्र

कोटा9 मिनट पहले
बसंत पंचमी पर नयापुरा स्थित राजकीय बालिका उच्च माध्यमिक विद्यालय में जिला स्तरीय गार्गी व बालिका प्रोत्साहन पुरस्कार समारोह आयोजित हुआ। समारोह में प्रतिभावान बेटियों को गार्गी व बालिका प्रोत्साहन पुरस्कार मिला तो उनके चेहरे खिल उठे।बालिका शिक्षा फाउंडेशन जयपुर व शिक्षा विभाग के संयुक्त तत्वावधान में आयोजित समारोह में कुल 2010 छात्राओं को प्रमाण पत्र वितरित किए गए। इसमें 10 वीं व 12 वीं बोर्ड परीक्षाओं में 75 प्रतिशत या उससे अधिक अंक प्राप्त करने वाली छात्राओं को गार्गी व बालिका पुरस्कार वितरित किया।साथ ही 12वीं कला संकाय की 628, वाणिज्य संकाय की 91,विज्ञान संकाय की 661 छात्राओं को बालिका प्रोत्साहन व 10 वीं की 601 छात्राओं को गार्गी पुरस्कार वितरित किए। पुरस्कार स्वरुप प्रत्येक छात्राओं को 3-3 हजार की नकद राशि ऑनलाइन खातों में भेजी जाएगी।

समारोह की मुख्य अतिथि अक्षम कल्याण संस्थान की अध्यक्ष डॉ. एकता धारीवाल ने कहा कि बोर्ड परीक्षाओं में बेटियों की पढ़ाई में कड़ी मेहनत के बाद यह पुरस्कार मिलता है। उन्होंने उनके माता-पिता से अपील की कि वे बेटियों को पढ़ाएं, उनके ख्वाबों को पूरा करें। इससे परिवार,समाज ही नहीं, वरन देश का नाम भी रोशन होगा। समारोह में महापौर मंजू मेहरा, सीडीईओ हजारी लाल शिवहरे, डीईओ गंगाधर मीणा सहित कई गणमान्य लोग मौजूद रहे।

