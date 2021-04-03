पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

स्वास्थ्य से खिलवाड़!:कलेक्ट्रेट के पास 8वीं फेल कर रहता था दांतों का इलाज, झोलाछाप के जंग लगे औजार देख चिकित्सा विभाग की टीम रह गई दंग

कोटाएक घंटा पहले
शहर में कलेक्ट्रेट से कुछ कदम की दूरी पर एक झोलाछाप द्वारा लोगों के स्वास्थ्य से खिलवाड़ करने का मामला सामने आया है। सूचना पर सीएमएचओ ने छापामार कार्रवाई करते हुए झोलाछाप को पकड़ा। झोलाछाप को इलाज करते देख चिकित्सा विभाग की टीम भी दंग रह गई। कार्रवाई के दौरान तीन मरीज झोलाछाप से दांत का इलाज करवा रहे थे। अचानक हुई कार्रवाई से सभी हक्के-बक्के रह गए। झोलाछाप बार-बार माफी मांगते हुए छोड़ने की गुहार लगाता रहा। सीएमएचओ की टीम ने झोलाछाप को पकड़कर नयापुरा पुलिस के हवाले किया। और मौके से जंग लगे औजार जब्त किए। इनकी सहायता से झोलाछाप लोगों के दांतों का इलाज कर रहा था।

झोलाछाप टीपू सिंह 8वीं फेल है। उसने कई दिन से सड़क किनारे फुटपाथ पर गुरुनानक अस्पताल लगा रखा था। उसके अस्पताल में ना तो डेंटल चेयर थीं, ना ही कोई सर्जिकल स्टरलाइज्ड औजार। फिर भी वो जंगे लगे औजारों से लोगों के दांत का इलाज कर रहा था। और इलाज के नाम पर लोगों को संक्रमण बांट रहा था। हैरानी की बात तो यह है कि कार्रवाई के दौरान एक सरकारी कर्मचारी भी अपनी मां के दांत के इलाज के लिए झोलाछाप के पास पहुंचा था। सीएमएचओ डॉक्टर बीएस तंवर ने कहा कि जंग लगे औजार काम में लेने से किसी भी तरह का इंफेक्शन फैलने का खतरा रहता है। झोलाछाप को पकड़कर पुलिस के हवाले किया है। झोलाछाप के खिलाफ नियमानुसार कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

