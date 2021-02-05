पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Rajasthan
  • Kota
  • Kota,rajasthan,The Court Did Not Reach Even After The Bailable Warrant Was Issued Twice, The Court Summoned The Then Deputy Secretary With An Arrest Warrant.

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

अभियोजन स्वीकृति जारी करने का मामला:दो बार जमानती वारंट जारी होने के बाद भी नहीं पहुंचे अदालत, कोर्ट ने तत्कालीन डिप्टी सेक्रेटरी को गिरफ्तारी वारंट से तलब किया

कोटा30 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
न्यायालय ने तामील करवाने के लिए बूंदी एसीबी के एडिशनल एसपी को गिरफ्तारी वारंट भेजा है। मामले पर सुनवाई 10 मार्च को होगी - Dainik Bhaskar
न्यायालय ने तामील करवाने के लिए बूंदी एसीबी के एडिशनल एसपी को गिरफ्तारी वारंट भेजा है। मामले पर सुनवाई 10 मार्च को होगी

रिश्वत के मामले में भ्रष्टाचार निवारण न्यायालय ने अभियोजन पक्ष के गवाह उप शासन सचिव कार्मिक ( क-30 शिकायत) विभाग शासन सचिवालय जयपुर के तत्कालीन डिप्टी सेक्रेटरी राजेश कुमार चौहान को गिरफ्तारी वारंट से तलब किया है। न्यायालय ने उनकी तामील करवाने के लिए बूंदी एसीबी के एडिशनल एसपी को गिरफ्तारी वारंट भेजा है। मामले पर सुनवाई 10 मार्च को होगी। गवाह चौहान ने ट्रेप के एक मामले में बूंदी के डॉक्टर दिनेश कुमार नागर के विरुद्ध अभियोजन स्वीकृति जारी की थी।

मिली जानकारी के अनुसार जनवरी 2013 को परिवादी के भांजे नवीन सोनी के साथ हुई मारपीट हुई थी। मेडिकल मुआयना करने व मेडिकल सही बनाने हेतु डॉक्टर ने 7000 रुपए की मांग की ‌। सौदा 5 हजार में तय हुआ। एसीबी बूंदी की टीम ने 8 जनवरी 2013 को 5 हजार रुपए की रिश्वत लेते हुए डॉक्टर को रंगे हाथों गिरफ्तार किया था। एसीबी ने मामले में अनुसंधान के बाद आरोपी के विरुद्ध न्यायालय में आरोप पत्र पेश किया था । चौहान ने बूंदी के डॉक्टर दिनेश कुमार नागर के विरुद्ध अभियोजन स्वीकृति जारी की थी।

इस मामले में न्यायालय ने गवाही के लिए दो बार तत्कालीन डिप्टी सेक्रेटरी राजेश कुमार चौहान को जमानती वारंट से तलब किया था लेकिन इस वारंट पर उपस्थित नहीं हुए। इस पर न्यायालय ने अब उन्हें गिरफ्तारी वारंट से 10 मार्च को तलब किया है।

ऐप खोलें
इंग्लैंडइंग्लैंड263-3 (89.3)
VS
भारतभारत
स्टंप्स
  • कॉपी लिंक
वीडियोऔर देखेंमार्केट कैप पहुंचा 3.64 लाख करोड़ रुपए, शेयरों में 58% का मिलेगा अभी भी फायदा - बिजनेस - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें