कोर्ट का फैसला:किशोरी को बक्से में बंद कर रखा, बार बार किया दुष्कर्म, कोर्ट ने आरोपी को सुनाई 10 साल की सजा

कोटाएक घंटा पहले
किशोरी से दुष्कर्म करने के 4 साल पुराने मामले में न्यायालय पॉक्सो क्रम 4 ने आरोपी प्रकाश को 10 साल कारावास व 11 हजार के अर्थदण्ड से दंडित किया - Dainik Bhaskar
किशोरी से दुष्कर्म करने के 4 साल पुराने मामले में न्यायालय पॉक्सो क्रम 4 ने आरोपी को सजा सुनाई है। कोर्ट ने आरोपी प्रकाश को 10 साल कारावास व 11 हजार के अर्थदण्ड से दंडित किया है।आरोपी पीडिता का पड़ोसी है। जिसने पीडिता को अपने घर के बक्से में बंद कर रखा और उसके साथ बार बार दुष्कर्म किया। न्यायालय ने अपने फैसले में लिखा कि आरोपी द्वारा किए गए इस कृत्य से पीड़िता को गंभीर मानसिक एवं शारीरिक क्षति पहुंची है। जिसकी भरपाई किया जाना संभव नहीं है। आरोपी द्वारा किए गए अपराध की गंभीरता को देखते हुए उसे दंडित करना उचित समझते हैं।

विशिष्ट लोक अभियोजक धीरेंद्र सिंह चौधरी ने बताया कि पीड़िता ने 22 दिसंबर 2017 को थाना सुकेत में शिकायत दी थी। पुलिस अनुसंधान के बाद मामला कोर्ट में पहुंचा। किशोरी ने न्यायालय में दिए गए अपने बयानों में कहा कि उसने कक्षा आठवीं तक की पढ़ाई की थी । उसके बाद उसने पढ़ाई छोड़ दी। वह प्रकाश को जानती है जो उसके पड़ोस में ही रहता है। प्रकाश ने उसे कमरे में बंद कर दिया था और प्रकाश ने उसके साथ शारीरिक संबंध भी बनाए थे।घटना के समय उसकी उम्र 17 साल थी। प्रकाश ने उसे पूरे दिन बक्से में बंद कर रखा था फिर पुलिस आई और पुलिस ने उसे बक्से में से शाम को निकाला था।उसे नारीशाला भेज दिया नारीशाला में उसके बयान हुए थे उसके बाद उसने अपने साथ जो घटना हुई थी उसके बारे में बताया था। मामले में 19 गवाहों के बयान करवाए गए। कोर्ट ने आज प्रकाश उर्फ ओम प्रकाश ,अरनिया रोड सुकेत निवासी को 10 साल कारावास व 11 हजार के जुर्माने से दंडित किया।

