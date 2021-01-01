पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Rajasthan
  • Kota
  • Kota,rajasthan,UG And PG Students Of Kota Medical College Brought Out The Message Of "Tricolor Rally" Vaccination Awareness

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

गणतंत्र दिवस पर तिरंगा रैली:कोटा मेडिकल काॅलेज के यूजी व पीजी स्टूडेंटस ने निकाली "तिरंगा रैली" वैक्सीनेशन जागरुकता का दिया संदेश

कोटाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
तिरंगा रैली में वैक्सीनेशन जागरुकता का दिया संदेश - Dainik Bhaskar
तिरंगा रैली में वैक्सीनेशन जागरुकता का दिया संदेश

गणतंत्र दिवस के अवसर पर कोटा में तिरंगा रैली का आयोजन किया गया। कोरोना वैक्सीन के प्रति स्थानीय लोगों में जागरूकता फैलाने के उद्देश्य से मेडिकल कॉलेज कोटा के स्टूडेंट्स ने ये रैली निकाली। दुपहिया वाहनों में सवार होकर यूजी व पीजी स्टूडेंटस हाथों में तिरंगा लिए हुए थे। भारत माता की जय" और "वैक्सीन लगाओ कोरोना भगाओ" जैसे नारों के साथ रैली मेडिकल कॉलेज से शुरु हुई। कोटा के विभिन्न इलाकों से होते हुए वापस कॉलेज के केन्द्रीय परिसर में जाके समाप्त हुई।

दुपहिया वाहनों में सवार होकर यूजी व पीजी स्टूडेंटस हाथों में तिरंगा लिए हुए थे
दुपहिया वाहनों में सवार होकर यूजी व पीजी स्टूडेंटस हाथों में तिरंगा लिए हुए थे

डॉक्टर रिछपाल खिंचड़ ने बताया कि वैक्सीनेशन को लेकर सोशल मीडिया पर भ्रांतियां फैलाई जा रही है।लोगों को ऐसी भ्रांतियों से दूर रहने की जरूरत है।

ठेका प्रथा समाप्त करने की मांग को लेकर अस्पतालों के ठेका कर्मियों ने भी तिरंगा रैली निकाली
ठेका प्रथा समाप्त करने की मांग को लेकर अस्पतालों के ठेका कर्मियों ने भी तिरंगा रैली निकाली

इधर ठेका प्रथा समाप्त करने की मांग को लेकर रोज 2 घण्टे कार्य बहिष्कार कर रहे सरकारी अस्पतालों के ठेका कर्मियों ने भी तिरंगा रैली निकाली। नए अस्पताल में ठेका श्रमिकों ने कॉलेज प्रशासनिक भवन तक रैली निकालकर नारेबाजी की। जबकि एमबीएस अस्पताल में ठेका श्रमिकों ने यूडीएच मंत्री के आवास तक तिरंगा रैली निकाली।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकहीं किसानों पर फूल बरसे तो कहीं आंसू गैस के गोले छोड़ गए; निहंगों ने तलवार लहराई - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- जिस काम के लिए आप पिछले कुछ समय से प्रयासरत थे, उस कार्य के लिए कोई उचित संपर्क मिल जाएगा। बातचीत के माध्यम से आप कई मसलों का हल व समाधान खोज लेंगे। किसी जरूरतमंद मित्र की सहायता करने से आपको...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser