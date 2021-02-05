पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

वैक्सीन के नाम ठगी का प्रयास:कोटा में अनजान गिरोह सक्रिय, मैसेज के जरिए वैक्सीन लगाने के मांग रहा रुपए

कोटाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
कोटा में वैक्सीन लगाने के नाम पर ठगी का प्रयास - Dainik Bhaskar
कोटा में वैक्सीन लगाने के नाम पर ठगी का प्रयास

जिले में सोशल मीडिया पर एक ऐसा गिरोह सक्रिय है जो फर्जी वैक्सीन साइट बनाकर वैक्सीन लगवाने के नाम पर लोगों से पैसे की डिमांड कर रहा है। गिरोह का सदस्य बाकायदा मोबाइल पर मैसेज के जरिए सम्पर्क करता है। फिर वैक्सीन उपलब्ध कराने का दावा कर 6 हजार की डिमांड करता है। कोटा में एक व्यक्ति के पास ये मैसेज आया। उसने सीएमएचओ से सम्पर्क किया तो ठगी के प्रयास का मामला निकला।

सीएमएचओ ने बताया कि एक व्यक्ति के मोबाइल पर वैक्सीन लगवाने का मैसेज आया था। नम्बर मिलाया तो नम्बर नहीं लगा, उसने वॉट्सऐप पर गाइड किया। उसके बताए अनुसार प्रोसेस को फॉलो किया तो वो रजिस्ट्रेशन के लिए किसी वेबसाइट पर ले गया। वहां वैक्सीन लगाने के लिए 6 हजार की डिमांड की। सीएमएचओ बीएस तंवर ने कहा कि सोशल मीडिया पर मैसेज भेजकर रजिस्ट्रेशन करवाने का झांसा दिया जा रहा है और पैसे मांगे जा रहे। पैसा देने के बाद वैक्सीन लगाने का भी दावा किया जा रहा है। फर्जी वेबसाइट पर भारत सरकार लिखा आता है। फिलहाल आईटी एक्सपर्ट से जांच करवा रहे है, फिर एफआईआर करवाएंगे।

ऐप खोलें
इंग्लैंडइंग्लैंड33-0 (14.1)
VSलाइव
भारतभारत--
खेल जारी है
  • कॉपी लिंक
वीडियोऔर देखेंकरीब 8 महीने बाद 1.50 लाख से नीचे आया एक्टिव केस का आंकड़ा, 36 में से 20 राज्यों में सिर्फ 6450 मरीज - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें