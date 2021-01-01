पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वैक्सीनेशन:कोविन एप ठप रहा, मेडिकल कॉलेज के 2000 कर्मी छूटे, अंतिम दिन 68.96% टीकाकरण

काेटा2 घंटे पहले
कोटा में हैल्थ केयर वर्कर्स के कोविड टीकाकरण के अंतिम दिन शुक्रवार को भी 68.96 प्रतिशत टीकाकरण हो पाया। शहर समेत जिलेभर की 40 साइट्स पर टीका लगवाने के लिए 2707 हैल्थ केयर वर्कर्स बुलाए गए थे, लेकिन इनमें से 1867 लाेग ही टीका लगवाने आए। इसी के साथ पहले फेज में कोटा जिले का टीकाकरण 63.28 प्रतिशत रहा है।

वैक्सीन की लॉन्चिंग वाले दिन 16 जनवरी से अब तक 9 दिन सेशन चले हैं, इन नौ दिनों में कोटा में 19317 लोगों को टीका लगना था, लेकिन इसके मुकाबले 12225 लोगों को ही टीका लग पाया। अब बचे हुए हैल्थ वर्कर्स को टीका कब लगेगा? इसे लेकर कोई स्पष्ट गाइडलाइन तो अभी नहीं आई है, लेकिन इतना जरूर बताया जा रहा है कि 2 फरवरी तक कोई सेशन क्रिएट करके इन लोगों को अंतिम मौका दिया जा सकता है।

इसी बीच चौंकाने वाली जानकारी यह सामने आई है कि इस अभियान में कोटा मेडिकल कॉलेज के अस्पतालों के करीब 2 हजार कर्मचारी टीकाकरण से वंचित रह गए हैं। कॉलेज से 5200 कार्मिकों का रजिस्ट्रेशन था, लेकिन 3369 लोगों को ही टीका लगा है। इनमें ज्यादातर ऐसे कार्मिक है, जिनका रजिस्ट्रेशन कराए जाने के बावजूद उनके नाम कोविन एप पर शो नहीं हुए।

ऐसे में न तो उन कार्मिकों के पास मैसेज आए और न ही उनका ऑन स्पॉट रजिस्ट्रेशन हो पाया। अकेले एमबीएस अस्पताल में ही ऐसे करीब 800 कर्मचारी हैं, जो खुद टीका लगवाने के लिए शुक्रवार को चक्कर काटते रहे। अधीक्षक डॉ. नवीन सक्सेना ने बताया कि हमारे यहां से करीब 1100 कर्मचारियों की सूची रजिस्ट्रेशन के लिए भेजी गई थी, लेकिन करीब 250 कर्मचारियों के ही नाम एप पर शो हो रहे हैं, यह गड़बड़ी किस स्तर पर रही, इसमें जाने की बजाय हमने दोबारा सूची अपडेट करके भेज दी है।

ऑफलाइन किया काम, रात को ऑनलाइन किया डाटा, पहले फेज में 63.28% हेल्थ वर्कर काे लगा टीका

अंतिम दिन शुक्रवार को कोविन एप का सर्वर ठप हो गया। ऐसे में सभी जगह से इस तरह की शिकायतें आने लगी। चिकित्सा विभाग के कोविड वैक्सीनेशन प्रभारी डॉ. अभिमन्यु शर्मा ने बताया कि एप में आई समस्या के चलते उस वक्त ऑफलाइन काम किया गया, बाद में सारा डाटा ऑनलाइन कर दिया गया। इसके लिए कार्मिकों को समय खत्म होने के बाद भी काम करना पड़ा। इसी के साथ पहले फेज में कोटा जिले का टीकाकरण 63.28% रहा।

सूरजपाेल में दोपहर 2 बजे तक 2 ही लोग पहुंचे, फोन कल बुलाते रहे कर्मचारी

एमबीएस में जहां एक ओर कर्मचारी टीका लगाने के लिए चक्कर काटते रहे, वहीं सूरजपाेल डिस्पेंसरी में काेराेना वैक्सीन टीकाकरण सेंटर में दोपहर 2 बजे तक केवल दो ही लोग टीका लगवाने पहुंचे। काफी देर इंतजार करने के बावजूद लोग नहीं टीका लगाने पहुंचे तो मेडिकल टीम ने टीकाकरण स्टाफ लिस्ट में लाेगाें के नंबर देखकर उन्हें टीका लगाने के लिए बुलाया। इसके बावजूद 5 बजे तक 17 लाेग ही टीका लगाने पहुंचे।

यह समस्याएं भी आईं सामने

  • नए अस्पताल से जेकेलोन के लिए रिलीव किए करीब 20 कार्मिकों का न नए अस्पताल ने रजिस्ट्रेशन कराया और न ही जेकेलोन अस्पताल की ओर से नाम भेजा गया।
  • कुछ कर्मचारियों के मूल पदस्थापन गांवों में है और डेपुटेशन पर कोटा में लगे हैं। इनके दोनों जगह नाम चले गए, ऐसे में टीका लगने के बावजूद एक जगह एबसेंट शो हो रही है।
  • एमबीएस के नर्सिंग कर्मी ओमप्रकाश के नाम का मैसेज महिला कर्मचारी के पहुंच गया।

प्रिंसिपल से मिले नर्सिंग कर्मचारी: वैक्सीनेशन से वंचित रहे कर्मचारियों समेत अन्य समस्याओं को लेकर राजस्थान नर्सेज एसोसिएशन के प्रतिनिधिमंडल ने प्रिंसिपल से मुलाकात की। अध्यक्ष अजय मेहरा ने बताया कि नवीन चिकित्सालय से हटाए गए यूटीबी नर्सेज, वेतन, एरियर, भत्ते बनने में आ रही समस्या और कोविड वैक्सीनेशन में छूटे नर्सिंग स्टाफ के टीका लगवाने को लेकर प्रिंसिपल से मुलाकात की है। उन्हें बताया गया कि अप्रैल, 2020 से नवीन चिकित्सालय को कोविड अस्पताल बनाया गया था, तभी से सभी चिकित्सा कार्मिक अग्रिम पंक्ति में कार्य कर रहे हैं। कई कर्मचारी संक्रमण से ग्रसित भी हुए हैं।

अब फ्रंट लाइन वर्कर्स के रजिस्ट्रेशन शुरू

आरसीएचओ डॉ. देवेंद्र झालानी ने बताया कि आगे की रणनीति पर शुक्रवार शाम वीडियो कान्फ्रेंसिंग हुई है। इसमें तय किया गया है कि अब फ्रंट लाइन वर्कर्स, जिसमें पुलिस, रेवेन्यू, स्थानीय निकायों जैसे महकमों के कर्मचारी है, उनके रजिस्ट्रेशन शुरू किए जाएं। इन्हें टीके कब से लगेंगे, इसका प्लान बाद में दिया जाएगा।

