चोरों का आतंक:तीन दिन में पांच जगह चोरियां लाखों के जेवर और नकदी चोरी

कोटा3 घंटे पहले
पुलिस की ओर से जारी फुटेज में रेलवे कॉलोनी मामले में सीसीटीवी में कैद संदिग्ध। - Dainik Bhaskar
पुलिस की ओर से जारी फुटेज में रेलवे कॉलोनी मामले में सीसीटीवी में कैद संदिग्ध।
  • शहरवासी सावधान! घर को सूना छोड़ना पड़ रहा भारी, बदमाश बना रहे हैं निशाना

शहर में एक बार फिर से चोरों ने आतंक मचाना शुरू कर दिया है। घर सूना छाेड़ना लाेगाें काे भारी पड़ रहा है। चाेर पीछे से कीमती सामान चाेरी कर ले जा रहे हैं। बदमाशों ने बीते तीन दिन में छोटी-बड़ी करीब 5 चोरियों की वारदातों को अंजाम दे दिया है। इन चोरियों से ऐसा लगता है कि चोर घात लगाकर बैठे हो और सूना मकान पाते ही चोरी की वारदात कर रहे हैं। पुलिस अभी कई पुरानी चाेरियाें का खुलासा भी नहीं कर पाई कि चाेर लगातार नई वारदात काे अंजाम दे रहे हैं।

वारदात-1 : मंत्री के घर के सामने चोरी करने से भी नहीं डरे बदमाश

नगरीय विकास मंत्री शांति धारीवाल के मकान वाली सड़क राजभवन रोड पर लगी गुमटी के ताले तोड़ चोर सोमवार रात चोरी कर ले गए। सिविल लाइंस दोस्तपुरा निवासी जगमोहन ने बताया कि राज भवन रोड पर महावीर पार्क के गेट के पास उसकी कियोस्क में जगमोहन का चाय की दुकान है।

मंगलवार सुबह 8 बजे वो दुकान पर आया तो देखा ताला टूटा हुआ था। चोरों ने गल्ले में रखे लगभग 34 सौ रुपए सहित तथा लगभग 6 हजार रुपए कीमत के विभिन्न ब्रांड के सिगरेट के डिब्बे चुरा ले गए थे। नयापुरा पुलिस मामले की जांच कर रही है।
वारदात- 2 व 3 : दो रिश्तेदारों के मकानों में चोरी, सीसीटीवी में कैद हुए संदिग्ध

रेलवे कॉलोनी थाना क्षेत्र के काला तालाब में दो दिन पहले चोरी की दो घटनाएं हुई। यहां रहने वाले मोहम्मद निसार और उनके रिश्तेदार मोहम्मद रफीक के घर चोरी हुई है। दोनों परिवार में सेवानिवृत्त कार्यक्रम में गंगापुर गए हुए थे। चोर निसार के घर से 40 हजार रुपए, सोने का मंगलसूत्र, बाली और पायजेब आदि ले गए।

वहीं, रफीक के घर से सोने का एक हार और पायजेब आदि ले गए। चोरों ने गुल्लक भी नहीं छोड़े। गुल्लक तोड़कर सारे पैसे निकाल ले गए। मोहल्ले में लगे एक सीसीटीवी कैमरे चोर नजर आ रहा है। पहले चोर सामने के मकान में घुसा और बाद में निसार के घर में घुसा। आते समय चोर के हाथ में एक गेंती थी। इसी गेंती से चोरों ने घर के ताले तोड़े। गेंती निसार के घर में ही छोड़ गया। पुलिस ने मामले की जांच शुरू कर दी है।

वारदात-4 : गमी में गए परिजन, जेवर चोरी

रेलवे कॉलोनी के रजा नगर निवासी अब्दुल सलीम रिश्तेदारी में गमी में गए थे। चोर मकान और अलमारी का ताला तोड़कर चोर कान के टॉप्स तथा अंगुठी आदि सोने-चांदी जेवर ले गए। साथ ही अलमारी में रखे 10 हजार रुपए भी चोरी कर लिए।

वारदात-5 : आरकेपुरम में बनाया निशाना

आरकेपुरम थाना क्षेत्र श्रीनाथपुरम निवासी रामसहाय कहार ने पुलिस को शिकायत दी। उसने कहा कि वह परिजनों सहित अजमेर गया था और पीछे से बदमाश 5 हजार रुपए और करीब डेढ़ किलो चांदी के जेवर समेत लगभग 1 लाख 72 हजार के जेवरात ले गए।

ज्वैलरी शोरूम में चोरी वाला बदमाश 10 दिन से पुलिस को दे रहा चकमा

भीमगंजमंडी थाने के पास पारस ज्वैलरी शोरूम पर हुई वारदात का मामला, पुलिस का दावा-जल्द पकड़ा जाएगा। भीमगंजमंडी स्थित पारस ज्वैलरी शोरूम की दीवार में सेंध लगाकर चोरी करने वाला चोर पुलिस को छका रहा है। अव्वल तो वो इतनी बड़ी चोरी करने अकेला आया और थाने से महज 500 मीटर दूर वारदात को अंजाम दे गया। दूसरा, चोरी के बाद वो पैदल ही फरार भी हो गया। इन दो बातों ने चोर के प्रोफेशनल होने की पुष्टि भी कर दी है। पुलिस को चोर के खिलाफ भले ही कई अहम सुराग लग चुके हो, लेकिन हाथ फिलहाल खाली ही हैं।

चोरी को 10 दिन बीत गए है, ऐसे में पुलिस चोर के शहर छोड़ देने से पूरी तरह इनकार नहीं कर पा रही हैं। दरअसल, पारस ज्वैलरी शोरूम की बिल्डिंग में संचालित न्यू लुक यूनिक ब्यूटी पार्लर की सीढ़ियों के जरीए चोर शोरूम की दीवार में ड्रिल मशीन व हथौडे से जगह बनाकर अंदर घुसा था। जिसके बाद दुकान के सभी काउंटरों पर जमी ज्वैलरी को समेटा, गल्ले में रखे चार हजार रुपए भी चुराकर ले गया था। संचालक अतुल जैन ने पुलिस को 8 से 10 किलो चांदी की चोरी होने की शिकायत दी थी।

चोरी करके पैदल भागा, अब छुप गया
वारदात के दौरान एक चोर सीसीटीवी में कैद हो गया, पुलिस उसके हुलिए के आधार पर शिनाख्त के प्रयास कर रही है। यह एक ही चोर है, जिसने पूरी चोरी के दौरान मास्क नहीं हटाया। वो पैदल आया और पैदल ही कंधे पर चोरी किए चांदी के डिब्बों से भरा काले रंग का बैग टांगकर फरार हो गया। पुलिस ने टेक्निकल इन्वेस्टिगेशन और कैमरों की मदद से काफी दूर तक उसका पीछा करने में कामयाब हो गई हैं।
^15 पुलिसकर्मियों की टीम रात-दिन बदमाश को पकड़ने का प्रयास कर रही हैं। हर एंगल से बदमाश को ट्रेस करने का काम चल रहा है। हमें कई अहम सुराग हाथ लग चुके हैं। अभी इससे ज्यादा नहीं बता सकता, लेकिन यह विश्वास दिलाता हूं कि जल्द बदमाश सलाखों के पीछे होगा।

- हर्षराज सिंह, सीआई भीमगंजमंडी

