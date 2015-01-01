पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मेयर चुनाव:ऐन माैके पर बागी के समर्थन से दक्षिण की लड़ाई में लाैटी भाजपा; दाेनाें पार्टियाें काे 40-40 वाेट मिले

काेटा17 मिनट पहले
फरीउद्दीन कुरैशी साेनू
  • लाॅटरी से कांग्रेस के पवन बने डिप्टी मेयर
  • उत्तर में कांग्रेस के प्रत्याशी फरीउद्दीन कुरैशी बने उपमहापाैर, भाजपा उम्मीदवार ज्ञानेंद्र सिंह काे 41 वाेटाें से हराया

मेयर के चुनाव के बाद बुधवार काे दाेनाें निगमाें के डिप्टी मेयर के चुनाव हुए। इसमें भी सबकी निगाहें दक्षिण पर रहीं। भाजपा और कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी में कड़ी टक्कर हुई। दाेनाें पार्टियाें काे 40-40 वाेट मिले। इसके बाद लाॅटरी से डिप्टी मेयर का चुनाव हुआ, जिसमें कांग्रेस के पवन मीणा ने भाजपा के याेगेंद्र खींची काे हराया।

वहीं उत्तर में कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी फरीउद्दीन कुरैशी सोनू ने भाजपा के ज्ञानेंद्र सिंह काे 41 वाेट से हराया। बीजेपी खेमे के 11 पार्षद वाेट डालने ही नहीं आए।

भाजपा का गढ़ रहे काेटा दक्षिण में इस बार पार्षदाें के चुनाव परिणाम अाने के साथ ही राेचक स्थिति बन गई थी। दाेनाें पार्टियाें काे 36-36 सीटें मिली थीं। वहीं 8 निर्दलीय प्रत्याशी जीते थे। मेयर चुनाव के लिए वाेटिंग से पहले तक कांग्रेस के खेमे में 39 पार्षद थे, जबकि 4 निर्दलीयाें के दम पर बीजेपी खेमा भारी पड़ता दिख रहा था।

लेकिन चुनाव के दिन पासा पलट गया और 2 निर्दलीयाें ने कांग्रेस काे वाेट दिया। इसमें भाजपा खेमे के एक निर्दलीय भी शामिल थे। वहीं एक बागी ने भी कांग्रेस काे समर्थन दिया। बुधवार काे डिप्टी मेयर के चुनाव के पहले 1 बागी पार्षद वापस भाजपा के खेमे में लाैट अाए। इससे दाेनाें पार्टियाें के प्रत्याशियाें काे 40-40 वाेट मिले। पर्ची से हुए फैसले में भी किस्मत ने भाजपा प्रत्याशी खींची का साथ नहीं दिया और वे चुनाव हार गए।

भाजपा ने ऐन वक्त पर उत्तर में उतारा प्रत्याशी : उत्तर नगर निगम में कांग्रेस के सोनू 50 मत लेकर विजयी हुए, वही उनके प्रतिद्वंदी बीजेपी के ज्ञानेंद्र सिंह को 9 वाेट ही मिले।

भाजपा खेमे के 11 पार्षद वाेट देने ही नहीं आए। बीजेपी ने पहले तो उत्तर में उत्तर में प्रत्याशी उतारने से मना कर दिया था लेकिन सुबह ज्ञानेंद्र सिंह को प्रत्याशी घोषित किया गया और नामांकन भरने के अंतिम समय सुबह 11 बजे से ठीक 3 मिनट पहले उनका नामांकन पत्र दाखिल करवाया गया था। दोपहर 2:30 बजे से मतदान शुरू हुआ कांग्रेस और बीजेपी अपने-अपने पार्षदों को एक साथ लेकर पहुंचे। दोनों नगर निगम के रिजल्ट एक साथ शाम 5:30 बजे आए।

राेचक : उत्तर में बीजेपी खेमे के 11 पार्षदों ने वोट नहीं डाला, सिर्फ 9 मत मिले प्रत्याशी काे

निगम चुनाव में चौतरफा चित्त हो चुकी बीजेपी ने कितनी एकजुटता से निगम चुनाव लड़ा था, इसकी बानगी बुधवार को हुए डिप्टी मेयर के चुनाव में देखने को मिली।

उत्तर निगम में बीजेपी ने ऐनवक्त पर ज्ञानेंद्र सिंह को प्रत्याशी बनाया और नामांकन दाखिल करा दिया। लेकिन उस वक्त हास्यास्पद स्थिति बन गई, जब बीजेपी खेमे के 11 पार्षद वोट डालने ही नहीं आए। इनमें 6 पार्षद ताे बीजेपी के सिंबल पर चुनाव जीतकर आए थे।

ज्ञानेंद्र को मात्र 9 वोट मिले, जबकि कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी को 50 वोट मिले। यूं तो उत्तर में बीजेपी की हार तय थी, इसीलिए ऐनवक्त पर पहले मेयर और आज डिप्टी मेयर मैदान में उतारे गए। मेयर की वोटिंग के लिए पार्टी के सभी 14 पार्षद व बीजेपी का समर्थन कर रहे छहों निर्दलीय भी पहुंच गए थे, लेकिन बुधवार काे इनमें से 11 पार्षद वोट डालने नहीं आए।

पूरे मतदान के दौरान यह चर्चा का विषय रहा और इस पर हर कोई हंसता भी दिखा। क्योंकि अमूमन चुनाव हारें या जीते, पार्षद वोट डालने जरूर आते हैं।

मोबाइल ऑफ करके बैठ गए पार्षद

असल में संगठन की ओर से नाम तय करने के तत्काल बाद सभी पार्षदों को फोन करना शुरू किया गया। बीजेपी के संगठन पदाधिकारी और खुद जिलाध्यक्ष कृष्ण कुमार सोनी ने इन पार्षदों को कॉल किए, कुछ पार्षदों से बात भी हो गई, लेकिन एक बार बात होने के बाद इन सभी ने अपने मोबाइल स्विच ऑफ कर लिए।

मतदान समय तक इन्हें कॉल करते रहे, लेकिन इनके मोबाइल बंद थे। बीजेपी सूत्रों ने बताया कि एक गुट के सभी पार्षद वोट डालने आ गए थे, जबकि दूसरे गुट के किसी भी पार्षद ने मतदान में हिस्सा नहीं लिया।

उपमहपाैर के दाेनाें ही नामाें ने चाैंकाया

कांग्रेस ने उपमहापाैर के नाम पहले घाेषित नहीं किए। सभी के कयास थे कि उत्तर में पूर्व प्रतिपक्ष नेता और दूसरी बार पार्षद बने अनिल सुवालका का नाम फाइनल है। दक्षिण में अनुराग गाैतम काे लेकर चर्चा थी। नामांकन से 2 घंटे पहले बुधवार सुबह 8 बजे कांग्रेस ने सभी काे चाैंका दिया।

दक्षिण के लिए पवन काे सुबह 8 बजे फाेन पर जानकारी मिली कि उपमहापाैर के लिए उन्हें नामांकन दाखिल करना है। उत्तर के लिए सुबह 9.30 बजे साेनू कुरैशी के पास फाेन आया कि मीटिंग में उनका उनका नाम तय हुआ है।

