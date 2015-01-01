पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पार्काें में एलईडी लाइट:यूआईटी के सभी पार्क में लगेगी एलईडी लाइटें, 82 लाख रुपए होंगे खर्च

कोटा2 दिन पहले
राेड लाइटाें काे एलईडी में बदलने के बाद अब पार्काें की लाइटें भी बदली जाएंगी। इसकी शुरुआत यूआईटी करेगी। यूआईटी अपने पार्काें में एलईडी लाइट लगाएगी। इस पर करीब 82 लाख का खर्च आएगा। इसके बाद अभी तक पीली राेशनी वाले पार्क दूधिया राेशनी से राेशन हाे सकेंगे।

यूआईटी के पास शहर में सीवी गार्डन, नागाजी का बाग, नेहरू गार्डन, गणेश उद्यान जैसे बड़े गार्डन के अलावा विभिन्न काॅलाेनियाें में भी करीब 100 पार्क हैं। इन पार्काें में अभी तक साेडियम लाइट, ट्यूबलाइट आदि लगी हुई है। यूआईटी ने इन सभी पार्काें की लाइटाें काे एलईडी में बदलने के लिए प्लान तैयार किया है। ये काम दिसंबर से शुरू हाेगा और लगभग 6 माह में सभी पार्काें की लाइटें बदल जाएंगी।

