चीता बसाने की संभावनाएं:हाड़ाैती में हो सकता है चीते का रिलोकेशन, संभावना तलाशने पहुंची वाइल्ड लाइफ इंस्टीट्यृूट की टीम

काेटा37 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • साेरसन की विजिट की टीम ने, आज मुकंदरा और भैंसराेडगढ़ का दाैरा

हाड़ाैती में सब कुछ ठीक-ठाक रहा ताे आने वाले सालाें में यहां चीता भी बसाया जा सकता है। यहां के जंगल भी चीता के लिए अनुकूल हैं। वाइल्ड लाइफ इंस्टीट्यूट देहरादून की सीनियर डाॅ. वाइवी झाला, डाॅ. सुतीर्था दत्ता व डाॅ. श्रवणसिंह राठाैड़ की टीम ने हाड़ाैती में चीता बसाने की संभावनाएं तलाशने के लिए शनिवार काे साेरसन एरिया की विजिट की है।

रविवार काे ये टीम मुकंदरा और भैंसराेडगढ़ एरिया का दाैरा करेगी। वाइल्ड लाइफ इंस्टीट्यूट ऑफ इंडिया के साइंटिस्ट्स की विजिट के बाद अब हाड़ाैती चीता के लिए एक नया डेस्टिनेशन हाे सकता है। साइंटिस्ट एवं एक्सपर्ट्स की टीम हाड़ाैती में इसे बसाने की संभावनाओं काे लेकर हर पहलू का विश्लेषण करेगी। साथ ही हैबिटैट से लेकर अन्य स्थितियाें की स्टडी भी करेगी। सबसे बड़ी बात है कि पिछले दिनाें भैंसरोडगढ़ की विजिट के दाैरान तत्कालीन चीफ वाइल्ड लाइफ वार्डन अरिंदम ताेमर ने भी इस एरिया काे चीता के हैबीटैट के लिए उपयुक्त माना था। यहां पठारी एरिया से लेकर ग्रासलैंड, प्रे-बेस सहित अन्य सारी चीजें चीता के लिए अनुकूल हैं। हाड़ाैती का भैसराेडगढ़ सेंचुरी एरिया मप्र के गांधीसागर सेंचुरी से जुड़ा है। गांधी सागर सेंचुरी से भी वन्यजीवाें का मूवमेंट रहता है।

एक्सपर्ट बाेले- साेरसन, शेरगढ़ और भैंसरोडगढ़ चीता के हिसाब से है अनुकूल
रिटायर्ड डीसीएफ दाैलतसिंह शक्तावत ने बताया कि चीता के लिए ग्रासलैंड वाला एरिया हाेना चाहिए। हाड़ाैती में साेरसन, शेरगढ़ और भैंसराेडगढ़ एरिया इसके लिए उपयुक्त है। इनमें भैंसराेडगढ़ वाला एरिया गांधी सागर सेंचुरी और राणा प्रताप सागर से जुड़ा हुआ है। यह पठारी एरिया चीता के लिए अच्छा है। रिटायर्ड डीसीएफ डीसी जाेशी बताते हैं कि चीता घात लगाकर शिकार करता है। इसके लिए पथरीला अाैर ग्रासलैंड वाला एरिया चाहिए। डाढ़देवी का एरिया भी बेहतर हाे सकता है। भैंसराेडगढ़ एरिया भी अच्छा है। वाइल्ड लाइफ एक्सपर्ट डाॅ. कृष्णेंद्रसिंह नामा बताते है कि शेरगढ़ में टेरिटाेरियल के कुछ हिस्से काे लेकर चीते के लिए बेहतर हैबीटैट बनाया जा सकता है।

भैंसराेड़गढ़ एरिया चीता के लिए अच्छा एरिया भी है। यहां ग्रासलैंड भी अच्छा है। इस संबंध में साइंटिस्ट की स्टडी के बाद ही इसकी स्थिति क्लीयर हाे सकती है।
- डाॅ. एएन गुप्ता, डीसीएफ वन्यजीव
हाड़ाैती में चीता काे बसाने की अच्छी संभावना है। टीम को जाे साइट अच्छी लगेगी उसी के आधार पर आगे की प्राेसेस शुरू हाेगी।
- डाॅ. एमएल मीना, चीफ वाइल्ड लाइफ वार्डन जयपुर

