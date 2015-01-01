पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बेदर्द सिस्टम:इस बार की तरह 2019 में भी जांच कमेटियां बनी थी, सुधार के दावे हुए थे, लेकिन, जेकेलोन अब भी जानलेवा

काेटा12 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
गंदगी इतनी कि अस्पताल में चूहों का आतंक
  • दोबारा मौतों का सिलसिला शुरू हुआ तो एक दिन में खुली एनआईसीयू, 14 डॉक्टर, 2 प्रोफेसर और 29 नर्सेज लगाए
  • रात में कोटा पहुंची राज्य सरकार की जांच कमेटी, जेकेलोन का दौरा किया

सरकारी तंत्र कितनी सुस्ती से काम करता है, इसका जीता जागता उदाहरण है जेकेलाेन अस्पताल। गुरुवार को जहां 8 घंटे में 9 बच्चों की मौत हुई थी, वहीं शुक्रवार को भी 6 ने दम तोड़ा। वही दिसंबर, वही अस्पताल और वही मुद्दा... तब 35 दिन में 110 बच्चे मरे थे। बीते एक साल में यहां कुछ भी नहीं बदला।

भास्कर ने यही जानने के लिए पिछले साल नवजाताें की माैताें पर देशभर में मचे बवाल के बाद हुई बैठकाें में हुए निर्णय खंगाले ताे सामने आया कि उस वक्त सरकार की मंशा नवजाताें की जान बचाने की बजाए अपनी साख बचाने की थी। पिछले साल काेटा दाैरे पर आए मंत्रियाें व अधिकारियाें ने नया नियाेनेटल आईसीयू तैयार करने के निर्देश दिए थे। यह एनआईसीयू अब शुक्रवार काे सालभर बाद शुरू हुआ है, वह भी तब, जब गुरुवार काे फिर से नवजात बच्चाें की माैत का मामला सुर्खियों में आ गया। बताया गया कि इस आईसीयू के लिए पर्याप्त स्टाफ ही नहीं था।

दाेबारा जैसे ही मुद्दा उठा ताे यहां स्टाफ लगा दिया गया और आनन-फानन में शुक्रवार सुबह आईसीयू में बच्चे भी शिफ्ट कर दिए। वहीं, जांच कमेटी के सदस्य शुक्रवार रात 9 बजे काेटा पहुंच गए। कमेटी ने सीएमएचओ व अधीक्षक के साथ जेकेलाेन का निरीक्षण किया। मेडिकल काॅलेज प्रिंसिपल डाॅ. विजय सरदाना व चिकित्सकों की सर्किट हाउस में मीटिंग भी ली।

ऐसी अनहाइजेनिक इमरजेंसी ओटी

लोकसभा स्पीकर बिरला ने ली अधिकारियों की बैठक

ग्राउंड रिपोर्ट: न संसाधन आए और न ही सिस्टम बदला, पद भी खाली

2019 ऐसे थे हालात

  • 533 में से 320 उपकरण खराब थे। इसमें ऐसे उपकरण भी थे, जाे जान बचाने के लिए बेहद जरूरी हैं।
  • 2019 में काेटा दाैरे पर आए चिकित्सा मंत्री रघु शर्मा ने दावा किया था कि रिक्त पदाें काे भर दिया जाएगा।
  • अस्पताल में गंदगी की समस्या बड़ा मुद्दा है। पिछली बार बायो वेस्ट तक नहीं उठ रहा था।
  • तब तय किया गया था कि गायनी वार्डों में शिशु रोग विशेषज्ञ रोज राउंड करेंगे, कुछ दिन ही अमल हुआ।
  • पोस्ट डिलीवरी वार्डों में राउंड द क्लॉक डॉक्टर और नर्सिंग स्टाफ की तैनाती की बात हुई थी।
  • ब्रेस्ट फीडिंग की ट्रेनिंग की बात हुई थी, क्योंकि कई बच्चों की मौत श्वास नली या लंग्स में दूध जाने से होने की बात सामने आई थी।
  • जांच कमेटी ने बताया था कि ज्यादातर बच्चों की मौत निमोनिया से हुई है। अस्पताल में ठंड से बचाव के पर्याप्त इंतजाम नहीं थे।
  • 30 करोड़ नए इनडोर ब्लॉक के लिए मिले थे, जिसमें 156 बेड के नई विंग का निर्माण होना था।
  • 1 करोड़ नए उपकरणाें व मेंटीनेंस के लिए यूडीएच मंत्री शांति धारीवाल ने दिए थे। 60 लाख इंडियन ऑयल से लोकसभा स्पीकर ओम बिरला की पहल पर मिले थे।

अब भी ऐसी स्थिति

  • अभी भी शिशु रोग विभाग में बच्चाें की जान बचाने वाले 481 उपकरण में से 383 खराब हैं।
  • आज भी यहां 2 प्राेफेसर व 3 एसाेसिएट प्राेफेसर के पद रिक्त हैं। शुक्रवार को 14 डॉक्टर लगाए गए।
  • आज भी अस्पताल में गंदगी दिखती है। शुक्रवार को भी पीआईसीयू व ओटी के बाहर गंदगी मिली।
  • अब गायनी वार्डों में राउंड का कोई सिस्टम नहीं है। जरूरी होने पर फर्स्ट ईयर रेजीडेंट ही जाते है।
  • डॉक्टर तो छोड़िए 10 वार्डों के लिए एक नर्सिंग स्टेशन बनाया हुआ है। यहां भी सुबह ही कर्मचारी रहते हैं।
  • ब्रेस्ट फीडिंग के लिए स्टाफ की ट्रेनिंग ही नहीं हुई, एेसे में वे मांओं को क्या ट्रेंड करेंगे। पहली ब्रेस्ट फीडिंग एक्सपर्ट की निगरानी में होनी चाहिए।
  • ठंड शुरू हुए एक माह होने को आया, लेकिन रूम हीटर कुछ जगहों पर ही रखे गए हैं। मामला गर्माया तो स्टोर से रूम हीटर निकाले जा रहे हैं।
  • इनडोर ब्लॉक का काम चल रहा है, बीच में कोविड की वजह से कई माह तक काम बंद था।
  • यूडीएच मंत्री धारीवाल का बजट पूरा खर्च नहीं हुआ है। बीजेपी के चार विधायकों के बजट में से 10 लाख अभी भी बचे हैं। सीएसआर से जरूरी उपकरण खरीदे गए हैं।

24 घंटे लाइव: इतनी मौतों के बाद भी वही लापरवाही

गुरुवार रात 10 बजे

सोता मिला नर्सिंग स्टाफ: गुरुवार रात काे यहां का माहाैल देखकर कतई नहीं लग रहा था कि यहां पिछली रात 9 नवजाताें की जान जा चुकी है। पहले फ्लाेर पर बने चाइल्ड वार्ड के नर्सिंगरूम में एक नर्सिंगकर्मी सोता मिला। जनरल वार्ड में नर्सिंग स्टेशन पर काेई नहीं था। यहां भर्ती एक तीमारदार ने बताया कि दाे साल के बच्चे को दोपहर 3 बजे अस्पताल लाए थे। उसे ब्लड चढ़ना था, सारे प्रयास करके रात काे व्यवस्था की। ब्लड चढ़ाने के लिए ताे स्टाफ आ गया, लेकिन हटाने काेई नहीं आया।

एक और बच्चे की माैत, एंबुलेंस के इंतजार में 2 घंटे तक शव लेकर बैठे रहे माता-पिता

जेकेलाेन में शुक्रवार रात काे एक और नवजात की माैत हाे गई। दाे घंटे तक शव ले जाने के लिए एंबुलेंस की व्यवस्था नहीं हुई ताे बच्चे के माता-पिता शव काे लेकर वहीं बैठे रहे। जनप्रतिनिधियाें के दखल पर एंबुलेंस का इंतजाम हुआ और रात 11 बजे शव रवाना हुआ।

5 घंटे परेशान होता रहा पिता, नर्स बोली-डॉक्टर आएंगे तब दिखाना, सुबह दम टूटा

गांवड़ी के सोनू प्रजापत की पत्नी संजू ने सोमवार रात बच्चे को जन्म दिया। बुधवार रात करीब 1 बजे बच्चे की तबीयत खराब हुई। नर्स के पास गए तो वो बोली कि सुबह डॉक्टर आएंगे तो देख लेंगे। 5 घंटे परेशान होने के बावजूद इलाज नहीं मिला। सुबह 6 बजे उसकी मौत हो गई।

शुक्रवार सुबह 10 बजे

सुबह मामला थाेड़ा अलर्ट लग रहा था। सफाई चल रही थी। वार्ड इंचार्ज राउंड ले रहे थे। रजिस्ट्रेशन काउंटर की तरफ आए ताे पता चला कि साेनाेग्राफी मशीन बंद है। यहां महिलाएं इंतजार कर रही थीं। हमने पता किया ताे सामने आया कि रेजीडेंट डाॅक्टराें की 2 घंटे की हड़ताल हाेने से साेनाेग्राफी 11 बजे के बाद हाेगी।

शुक्रवार रात 10 बजे

अस्पताल में दाैरे शुरू हाे चुके थे। कांग्रेस के नेताओं ने एक-एक वार्ड का जायजा लिया। इसी बीच पता चला कि तत्काल नया आईसीयू शुरू करने काे कहा गया है, जाे लंबे समय से बनकर तैयार था। इटावा कस्बे से आए सत्यनारायण की पत्नी के बेटे को एडमिट कर लिया, लेकिन वह भर्ती होने के इंतजार में बेंच पर लेटी थी।

मानवाधिकार आयोग की टीम भी आएगी: मानवाधिकार आयोग के सचिव बीएल मीणा एवं रजिस्ट्रार ओमी पुरोहित 14 दिसंबर को कोटा आएंगे और अफसरों की बैठक लेंगे। दोनों जेकेलोन भी जाएंगे।

आनन-फानन में की नई नियुक्तियां: चिकित्सा मंत्री रघु शर्मा ने बताया कि जेकेलोन में 14 डाॅक्टर लगाए हैं। दो वरिष्ठ प्रोफेसराें को जयपुर से भेजा है। 29 नर्सिंग स्टाफ भी तैनात किया गया है।

बाल संरक्षण आयाेग ने लिया प्रसंज्ञान: बच्चाें की माैत के मामले में बाल संरक्षण आयोग ने प्रसंज्ञान लिया है। आयोग अध्यक्ष संगीता बेनीवाल शनिवार काे अस्पताल का दाैरा करेंगी। अस्पताल प्रशासन से रिपाेर्ट भी मांगी है।

