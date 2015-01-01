पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

समीक्षा:बच्चों को बेहतर उपचार देने का प्रबंध करें: बेनीवाल

कोटाएक घंटा पहले
  • बाल संरक्षण आयाेग अध्यक्ष ने की याेजनाओं की समीक्षा

बाल संरक्षण आयोग की अध्यक्ष संगीता बेनीवाल ने कहा कि अधिकारी बाल संरक्षण के लिए समन्वय से कार्य करते हुए सरकार की योजनाओं से पात्र बच्चों को लाभान्वित करें। उन्हाेंने शनिवार को टैगोर सभागार में विभागवार बाल संरक्षण की दिशा में किए जा रहे कार्यों की समीक्षा की। उन्होंने कहा कि अस्पतालों में इस तरह के बच्चों को बेहतर उपचार मिल सके इसके लिए उचित प्रबंध किए जाएं। कलेक्टर उज्जवल राठौड़ ने सभी विभागों के अधिकारियाें काे निर्देश दिए कि बाल संरक्षण की दिशा में चलाई जा रही योजनाओं का समय पर लाभ दिलाएं। पुलिस अधीक्षक डॉ. विकास पाठक ने बाल अपराधों की रोकथाम के लिए किए जा रहे प्रयासों एवं मानव तस्करी यूनिट द्वारा किए गए कार्यों की जानकारी दी। उन्होंने बताया कि शहर में 40 बच्चे दस्तयाब किये गये है 10 बालश्रम के मुकदमे दर्ज किए गए हैं।

ग्रामीण पुलिस ने 20 बच्चे दस्तयाब कर 8 बालश्रम के मुकदमे दर्ज किए गए है। इस अवसर पर अतिरिक्त कलेक्टर सत्यनारायण आमेठा, मेडिकल कॉलेज प्रिंसिपल डॉ. विजय सरदाना, उप निदेशक महिला एवं बाल विकास कृष्णा शुक्ला, सीडब्ल्यूसी अध्यक्ष तलत फातिमा, किशोर न्याय बोर्ड के सदस्य हर्पित कौर, बाल संरक्षण इकाई के श्वेता शर्मा, उपायुक्त श्रम प्रदीप झा, चाइल्ड लाइन से यज्ञदत्त हाड़ा सहित संबधित अधिकारी मौजूद थे।
बालिका गृह का किया निरीक्षण

बाल संरक्षण आयोग की अध्यक्ष संगीता बेनीवाल ने शनिवार को नान्ता स्थित बालिका गृह का निरीक्षण कर व्यवस्थाओं की जानकारी ली। आयोग अध्यक्ष ने बालिका गृह की व्यवस्थाओं के प्रति संतोष व्यक्त करते हुए कहा सुरक्षा के लिए पुख्ता इंतजाम रखे जाए। बालिकाओं को सरकार द्वारा चलाई जा रही योजनाओं का समय पर लाभ मिले। इस अवसर पर सीडब्ल्यूसी अध्यक्ष तलत फातिमा, सदस्य विमल चंद जैन, आबिद अब्बासी मधुबाला शर्मा, सहायक निदेशक श्वेता शर्मा, बाल अधिकारिता विभाग के दिनेश शर्मा मौजूद थे।

