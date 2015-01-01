पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Rajasthan
  Kota
  Manju Mehra Of Congress Is Decided To Win In North, BJP And Congress Councilors Will Reach Kota From Barbandi Today

क्रॉस वोटिंग से बैठेगा दक्षिण का गणित:उत्तर में कांग्रेस की मंजू मेहरा की जीत तय, आज बाड़ाबंदी से कोटा पहुंचेंगे भाजपा और कांग्रेस के पार्षद

कोटाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
विवेक बनाम राजीव
  • 3 निर्दलीय समेत कांग्रेस के पास 39 पार्षद; शांति धारीवाल बोले-बोर्ड हमारा ही बनेगा
  • भाजपा के खेमे में 36 पार्षद, दावा किया-4 निर्दलीय समर्थन में, हमारी ही जीत होगी
  • निर्दलीय योगी को तोड़ने की कोशिश में जुटी कांग्रेस, ओम गुंजल ने भी नहीं खोले पत्ते

कोटा के दोनों नगर निगमों के मेयर आज चुने जाएंगे। उत्तर में जहां कांग्रेस का बोर्ड बनना तय है वहीं दक्षिण में दोनों पार्टियों में कांटे का मुकाबला है। उत्तर में कांग्रेस से मंजू मेहरा और भाजपा से संतोष बैरवा मैदान में हैं। कांग्रेस और भाजपा के नेता दक्षिण में अपना बोर्ड बनने का दावा कर रहे हैं। यहां दोनों दलों के 36-36 पार्षद हैं। वहीं 8 पार्षद निर्दलीय हैं। भाजपा का दावा है कि उसे 4 निर्दलीयों का समर्थन है। वहीं कांग्रेस के खेमे में 3 निर्दलीय हैं। यहां बोर्ड बनाने के लिए दाेनों दलों को क्रॉस वोटिंग का ही सहारा है। दोनों निगमों के महापाैर के लिए मंगलवार सुबह 11 बजे से दाेपहर 2 बजे तक मतदान हाेगा। मतगणना का परिणाम लगभग 3 बजे तक आ जाएगा। मंगलवार काे नगर निगम में रूटीन के कार्य नहीं हाेंगे न ही अामजन काे प्रवेश की इजाजत हाेगी। इस दाैरान ट्रैफिक व्यवस्था में भी बदलाव रहेगा।

मतदान की व्यवस्था देखने के लिए साेमवार काे कलेक्टर उज्ज्वल राठौड़ और एसपी सिटी गौरव यादव ने नगर निगम के राजीव गांधी भवन का निरीक्षण किया अाैर सुरक्षा व्यवस्था का जायजा लिया। दोनों अधिकारियों ने कहा कि निष्पक्ष चुनाव के लिए सारी व्यवस्थाएं की जा चुकी हैं।

इस अवसर पर रिटर्निंग अधिकारी कोटा दक्षिण व एडीएम सिटी आरडी मीणा, रिटर्निग अधिकारी कोटा उत्तर निगम व एसीईएम मोहम्मद ताहिर, उत्तर के आयुक्त वासुदेव मालावत व दक्षिण की कीर्ति राठौड़, एएसपी सिटी प्रवीण जैन उपस्थित रहे।
आज दोपहर 3 बजे तक आएगा रिजल्ट

चुनाव के दौरान सीएडी सर्किल-रावतभाटा मार्ग, शक्ति नगर रोड पर बैरिकेडिंग रहेगी। निगम परिसर में चुनाव में शामिल अधिकारी-कर्मचारी के अलावा मतदाता व उम्मीदवार ही प्रवेश कर सकेंगे। मोबाइल व इलेक्ट्राॅनिक उपकरणों पर प्रतिबंध रहेगा। दक्षिण नगर निगम के सभी कर्मचारी दाेपहर 2 बजे तक ट्रैफिक गार्डन में ही काम करेंगे। 2 बजे तक वोटिंग होगी। दोपहर 3 बजे तक मेयर चुनाव का रिजल्ट आएगा।

बचपन के दोस्त हैं भाजपा व कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी विवेक-राजीव, आज मैदान में आमने-सामने

  • दक्षिण निगम में कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी राजीव अग्रवाल और भाजपा उम्मीदवार विवेक राजवंशी बचपन के दाेस्त हैं। विवेक और राजीव कहते हैं कि जब पार्षद का चुनाव लड़ा तब पता नहीं था कि महापाैर के लिए हमें आमने-सामने लड़ना पड़ेगा। यह ताे चांस ही ऐसा आया कि दाेनाें पार्टियाें की सीटें बराबर आ गई और मुकाबला कांटे का हाे गया।

विवेक बनाम राजीव

विवेक

ताकत : तीसरी बार पार्षद बने हैं, निगम की राजनीति के माहिर हैं। निर्विवाद छवि। कमजोरी : यूडीएच मंत्री शांति धारीवाल ने खुद मोर्चा संभाला हुआ है। निर्दलीय ओम गुंजल को लेकर अनिश्चितता और क्रॉस वोटिंग का डर भी है।

राजीव

ताकत : यूडीएच मंत्री शांति धारीवाल के नजदीकी, काम करने का प्रैक्टिकल अनुभव और आम आदमी की सीधी पहुंच में। कमजोरी : राजनीतिक अनुभव की कमी। पहली बार पार्षद, इसलिए निगम की कार्यशैली सीखनी पड़ेगी।

इनसाइड स्टोरी - बहुमत नहीं, इसलिए दोनों दलों को क्रॉस वोटिंग की आशंका

दावा : यूडीएच मंत्री शांति धारीवाल ने दावा किया है कि उत्तर के साथ दक्षिण में भी कांग्रेस का बोर्ड बनेगा। हमारे पास पूर्ण बहुमत है। 41 का जादुई आंकड़ा हमारे पास ही है। कितने वोटों से जीत होगी यह आज रिजल्ट बताएगा। वहीं कांग्रेस नेता नईमुद्‌दीन गुड्‌डू ने दावा किया दक्षिण में हमारे पास लगभग 43 पार्षदों का समर्थन है।

हकीकत : दक्षिण में कांग्रेस के 36 पार्षद जीते हैं। तीन निर्दलीय पार्षद भी कांग्रेस के पास हैं। सोमवार देर रात तक कांग्रेस के खेमे में पार्षदों की संख्या 39 ही थी। 40वें पार्षद लेखराज योगी हैं, जो कांग्रेस के बागी हैं। बीजेपी का दावा है कि वह उनके समर्थन में हैं। ऐसे में कांग्रेस क्रॉस वोटिंग के दम पर बाेर्ड बनाने का दावा कर रही है।

दावा : दक्षिण के बीजेपी विधायक संदीप शर्मा ने दावा किया कि दक्षिण निगम में बीजेपी का मेयर बनेगा। संदीप ने कहा कि हम बहुत आसानी से मेयर बना रहे हैं, कांग्रेस ओछे हथकंडाें पर आ गई है। हमारे पास 40 पार्षद हैं और हमारे बागी ओम गुंजल भी हमें सपाेर्ट करेंगे। इस तरह 41 पार्षदाें का साथ हमारे पास हैं। कांग्रेस के कई पार्षद हमारे संपर्क में हैं, क्याेंकि वे वहां दुखी हैं।

हकीकत : बीजेपी की बाड़ाबंदी में 36 बीजेपी पार्षद व 4 निर्दलीय पार्षद हैं। 40 पार्षद पिछले कुछ दिन से बाड़ाबंदी में हैं, जिन्हें लेकर पार्टी पूरी तरह आश्वस्त है। लेकिन निर्दलीय पार्षद ओम गुंजल का पेंच अब तक नहीं सुलझा है, ऐसे में किसी भी वक्त पासा पलट सकता है। क्राॅस वाेटिंग की आशंका से बीजेपी में भी इनकार नहीं किया जा सकता।

पचमढ़ी से रवाना हुए बीजेपी पार्षद, आज सीधे वाेट डालने आएंगे

बीजेपी की बाड़ाबंदी में शामिल 40 पार्षद साेमवार सुबह मध्यप्रदेश के हिल स्टेशन पचमढ़ी से रवाना हाे गए। ये रास्ते बदलते हुए मंगलवार सुबह काेटा पहुंचेंगे अाैर सीधे वाेट डालेंगे। बीजेपी सूत्राें की मानें ताे राजस्थान में कांग्रेस सरकार के एक्शन से सभी नेता हरकत में हैं।

इसी के चलते बाड़ेबंदी में शामिल एक निर्दलीय पार्षद काे काेटा तक लाने के लिए विशेष एक्शन प्लान तैयार किया गया है, इसी पार्षद पर कांग्रेस का सबसे ज्यादा जाेर है। सूत्राें ने बताया कि पार्षदाें काे अलग-अलग वाहनाें से लाया जा रहा है, देर रात इन्हें राजस्थान-एमपी बाॅर्डर के आसपास कहीं ऐसी जगह रखा जाएगा, जहां से सुबह काेटा तक पहुंचने में सुविधा रहे।

यह भी संभव है कि रास्ते में बार-बार इनके वाहन बदले जाएं। वाहनाें के साथ अलग से बीजेपी के मप्र व राजस्थान के चुनिंदा नेताअाें की एक टीम है, जाे किसी भी अप्रिय स्थिति से निपटने की तैयारी किए हुए हैं। एक नेता ने ताे यहां तक कहा कि कांग्रेस के लाेग नहीं चाहते कि एक निर्दलीय पार्षद वाेट डालने पहुंचें। पार्टी के एक सीनियर नेता ने कहा कि अब तक कई चुनाव देखे हैं, लेकिन ऐसा माहाैल पहले कभी नहीं देखा।

गुंजल बोले- वाेट डालने जाऊंगा, ऐनवक्त पर लूंगा निर्णय

इस पूरी टक्कर में सबसे अहम साबित हाे रहे वार्ड 31 से निर्दलीय पार्षद ओम गुंजल ने कहा कि मैं मंगलवार काे वाेट डालने जरूर जाऊंगा। किसे वाेट दूंगा, यह अंतिम समय पर ही निर्णय करूंगा। ओम ने भास्कर काे बताया कि मुझसे आज भी बीजेपी के किसी बड़े नेता ने संपर्क नहीं किया, यदि काेई करेगा ताे उनसे उचित चर्चा कर निर्णय करूंगा।

कांग्रेस के दक्षिण निगम के पार्षदाें को जयपुर में बाड़ेबंदी के दाैरान यूडीएच मंत्री शांति धारीवाल ने महापाैर के लिए मतदान करने का प्रशिक्षण दिया गया। साेमवार काे पार्षदाें के अलावा उनके परिजनाें काे वापस काेटा भेज दिया गया। पार्षद एक साथ बसाें से काेटा पहुंचेंगे और मतदान करेंगे।

महापाैर के चुनाव के बाद सभी पार्षदाें काे उपमहापाैर के चुनाव के लिए वापस बाड़ेबंदी में ले जाया जाएगा। यूडीएच मंत्री शांति धारीवाल बाड़ाबंदी वाली हाेटल में पहुंचे। उन्होंने सभी पार्षदों को बैलेट पेपर से संबंधित जानकारी दी। सील लगाने, बैलेट पेपर को फोल्ड करना और उसको मतपेटी में डालने का तरीका बताया। धारीवाल ने कुछ पार्षदों से अकेले में भी बातचीत भी की।

बाड़ाबंदी में यूडीएच मंत्री ने सिखाया वोट कैसे दें
उत्तर के पार्षदाें काे भी दी गई ट्रेनिंग

उत्तर के कांग्रेसी पार्षदाें काे साेमवार काे बजरंगनगर स्थित एक स्कूल में डिनर पर बुलाया गया। डिनर में 2 निर्दलीय पार्षद भी शामिल हुए। धारीवाल ने मतदान करने का तरीका समझाया। उन्होंने कहा कि जनवरी से वार्डाें में काम शुरू हाे जाएंगे। सभी पार्षदाें की जिम्मेदारी है कि वाे अपने वार्ड में सही तरीके से काम करवाएं। कार्यक्रम में डाॅ. जफर माेहम्मद, राकेश साेरल, गाेविंद शर्मा, महापाैर प्रत्याशी मंजू मेहरा, अनिल सुवालका सहित निर्दलीय पार्षद ईना मीणा व विमल कुमार भी उपस्थित थे।

