निरीक्षण:महापौर और उपमहापौर ने घंटाघर-रामपुरा में किया पैदल निरीक्षण, नालियों में मिला कचरा

कोटा37 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
निगम के अधिकारियों को निर्देश देती मेयर मंजू मेहरा।
  • देरी से आने वाले कर्मचारियाें की लगाई एबसेंट
  • खामियां दाे दिन में सुधारने के दिए निर्देश

कोटा उत्तर की महापाैर मंजू मेहरा और उपमहापौर फरीदुद्दीन सोनू कुरैशी ने निगम के अधिकारियाें व पार्षदाें काे साथ लेकर शनिवार काे घंटाघर व रामपुरा क्षेत्र के 3 वार्डाें का पैदल निरीक्षण किया। इस दाैरान नालियां कचरे से अटी मिली। वे शाम काे फिर उन्हीं वार्डाें से गुजरे ताे हालात कुछ बदले हुए दिए।

उन्हाेंने अधिकारियाें काे निर्देश दिए कि जहां भी खामियां दिखे, तत्काल दूर करें। सेक्टर कार्यालय पर लेट आने वाले सफाई कर्मचारियाें की एबसेंट लगा दी गई। महापाैर व उपमहापाैर सुबह 8 बजे स्थानीय पार्षद सलीम व अमरनाथ शर्मा को साथ लेकर हिन्दू धर्मशाला स्थित सफाई सेक्टर कार्यालय, लाडपुरा से रामपुरा बाजार, बजाजखाना, घंटाघर व चन्द्रघटा चश्मे की बावड़ी क्षेत्र तक का पैदल दौरा कर सफाई कार्याें व व्यवस्थाओं का निरीक्षण किया।
दाेपहर 12.30 बजे तक खुद के वार्ड 53, महापाैर मंजू मेहरा के वार्ड नंबर 55 व पार्षद अमरनाथ के वार्ड नंबर 54 का निरीक्षण किया। गलियाें में हालात खराब थे। कचरा पाइंट से समय पर कचरा नहीं उठाया जा रहा था। स्थानीय लाेगाें ने उपमहापाैर काे बताया कि रात काे राेड लाइटें नहीं जलती है। कई ताे महीनाें से बंद है। उन्हाेंने हैल्थ अाॅफिसर व जेईएन काे समस्याएं नाेट करवाई अाैर तत्काल प्रभाव से दूर करने के निर्देश दिए।
राेज करेंगे तीन-चार वार्डाें का दाैरा, ताकि समस्या दूर कर सकें

उपमहापाैर कुरैशी ने बताया कि वार्डों के निरीक्षण की शुरुआत खुद के वार्ड से की है। उसके बाद महापाैर के वार्ड रामपुरा तक का दाैरा किया। अब हर दिन तीन-चार वार्डाें का दाैरा किया जाएगा, ताकि वहां की सफाई व्यवस्था में आ रही परेशानी, सिस्टम काे समझ समाधान किया जा सके। अधिकारियाें काे बता दिया है कि समस्याएं पता लगने के बाद तत्काल समाधान हाें। दुबारा से वहीं समस्या सामने नहीं आ ए। सुबह के निरीक्षण का असर शाम काे दिखा। जब वे शाम काे उसी क्षेत्र से दुबारा गुजरे ताे जहां गंदगी थी, उन इलाकाें में सफाई नजर अाई। इनके अलावा बिजली और पानी काे लेकर भी लाेगाें ने समस्याएं बताई, उन्हें दूर करने के लिए भी अधिकारियाें से बात की है।

यहां मिली गंदगी, ये दिए निर्देश

  • टिपर को पहले सेक्टर कार्यालय बुलाया जाए और वहां से उन्हें इलाकाें में भेजा जाए, इससे यह पता रहेगा कि कौन सा टिपर किस क्षेत्र में कार्य कर रहा है।
  • जहां गंदगी मिली दो दिन में उन स्थानों की सफाई व्यवस्था ठीक करके रिपाेर्ट दें।
  • रामपुरा व चश्मे की बावड़ी में सुलभ काॅम्पलेक्स में सफाई नहीं मिली ताे व्यवस्थापक को मौके पर बुलाया। तत्काल कमियां दूर करने के निर्देश दिए।
  • घंटाघर में नाले-नालियों की सफाई के लिए हैल्थ अाॅफिसर को निर्देशित किया।
  • सेक्टर कार्यालय में सफाई कर्मियों की उपस्थिति की जांच की और जो सफाईकर्मी समय पर उपस्थित नहीं हुए थे उनकी अनुपस्थिति दर्ज कर दी।

दादाबाड़ी डिस्पेंसरी पहुंचे पार्षद साेनी : दादाबाड़ी के वार्ड पार्षद रामबाबू सोनी की अगुवाई में क्षेत्रवासी शनिवार सुबह दादाबाड़ी डिस्पेंसरी पहुंचे। प्रभारी डाॅ. दिलीप विजय से वहां की अव्यवस्थाओं पर रोष जताते हुए पार्षद ने आवश्यक कमियों की पूर्ति के लिए सीएमएचओ से फाेन पर बात की। सोनी ने कहा कि इस चिकित्सा केंद्र पर ही कोरोना रोगियों की भर्ती के लिए व्यवस्था की जाए तथा रिक्त चिकित्सक पदों पर नियुक्ति दी जाए। इस माैके पर चंद्रभान आहूजा, अनिल गौतम, संदीप कपूर मौजूद रहे।

पार्षद ने अधिकारियों को दिखाया वार्ड
विज्ञान नगर वार्ड 57 के पार्षद कपिल शर्मा ने शनिवार काे वार्ड में जलदाय विभाग अाैर विद्युत विभाग के अधिकारियाें काे बुलाकर समस्याअाें से रूबरू करवाया। अधिकारियों ने भी वार्ड की जनता और पार्षद शर्मा विश्वास दिलाया कि जल्द समस्याओं का समाधान किया जाएगा। वार्ड के दौरे के दौरान नलों में प्रेशर से पानी नहीं रहने, पुरानी पाइप लाइन बदलने तथा ट्रांसफॉर्मर की बाउंड्री व सुरक्षा दीवार बनाने, तारों काे व्यवस्थित करने की समस्याएं बताई। इस दाैरान वार्ड के भी कई लाेग उपस्थित रहे।

