जनसुनवाई:मंत्री धारीवाल की जनसुनवाई में 300 से अधिक शिकायतें आई, अधिकारियाें काे दिए निर्देश

  • एक-एक परिवादी से रुबरू हुए धारीवाल, पार्षदों ने बताई टिपर की समस्या

यूडीएच मंत्री शांति धारीवाल ने सोमवार को स्वनिवास पर जनसुनवाई की। इस दाैरान 300 से अधिक लाेगाें ने ट्रांसफर, नाैकरी, बिजली, पानी, सड़क, अतिक्रमण आदि की समस्याएं बताई और आवेदन दिए। कई मामलाें में उन्हाेंने माैके पर ही अधिकारियाें काे निर्देश दिए। दक्षिण नगर निगम के पार्षदाें ने भी डाेर-टु-डाेर कचरा संग्रहण में टिपर व्यवस्था सही नहीं हाेने की शिकायत की।
उन्होंने परिवादियों से रुबरु होकर समस्याओं को सुना तथा मूलभूत आवश्यकताओं, आवासीय क्षेत्रों में सड़क, पेयजल आदि समस्याओं के संबंध में नगर निगम व यूआईटी के अधिकारियों को समाधान के लिए निर्देश दिए। जनसुनवाई में विभिन्न सामाजिक संगठनों, कार्मिक संघ ने भी ज्ञापन दिए। व्यक्तिगत लाभ की योजनाओं में उन्होंने परिवादी की पात्रता के आधार पर त्वरित लाभ देने के निर्देश दिए।
भाजपा पार्षद बैरवा ने पटरीपार क्षेत्र की कॉलोनियों की समस्याएं बताई

भाजपा पार्षद संतोष बैरवा ने पटरी पार क्षेत्र की कॉलोनियों के नियमन, सड़क निर्माण, रोड लाइटों व पेयजल व्यवस्था को लेकर यूडीएच मंत्री धारीवाल से चर्चा की। उन्होंने बताया कि वार्ड 43 में गणपति नगर को आवासीय क्षेत्र में परिवर्तित हुए 12 वर्ष से भी अधिक समय हो चुका है इसके बावजूद अभी तक इस कॉलोनी में विकास कार्य नहीं किए। इस पर मंत्री ने पेयजल समस्या को लेकर एक्सईएन मिगलानी को आवश्यक निर्देश दिए।

बहू एकता ने भी दिया ज्ञापन

जनसुनवाई में काेटा विवि की बाेम सदस्य डाॅ. एकता धारीवाल ने कुलसचिव डाॅ. केआर उपाध्याय व चक्रपाणि गाैतम के साथ विवि में पानी की समस्या को लेकर मंत्री धारीवाल काे ज्ञापन दिया।

विद्यार्थियों की मोटिवेशनल फिल्म का विमोचन जनसुनवाई में धारीवाल ने कोचिंग विद्यार्थियों के मोटिवेशन के लिए तैयार फिल्म का विमोचन किया। जो उपमहापौर पवन मीणा के नेतृत्व में तैयार की गई है।

प्रदेश में 15 लाख लोगों को दिए जाएंगे मकानाें के पट्टे : धारीवाल

​​​​​​​जनसुनवाई के दौरान मीडिया से बातचीत में धारीवाल ने बताया कि हमारी सरकार ने पिछली बार प्रदेश में 5 लाख लाेगाें काे मकानाें के पट्टे दिए थे। इस बार 15 लाख पट्टे बांटे जाएंगे। सरकार ने 11 लाख पट्टाें का टार्गेट रखा है, लेकिन मुझे लगता है कि ये आंकड़ा 15 लाख के पार पहुंचेगा।

पट्टे उन्हीं काॅलाेनियाें काे मिलेंगे, जिनका ले आउट प्लान पास हाे चुका है। काेटा में ऐसी करीब 200 काॅलाेनी है, जिन्हें पट्टे दिए जाएंगे। प्रशासन शहराें के संग अभियान की तैयारी चल रही है। इसकी तैयारी में करीब 6 माह का समय लगता है। तैयारी पूरी हाेते ही सभी शहराें में इसके शिविर लगाए जाएंगे।

