दीपोत्सव:धनतेरस पर बाजारों में जमकर बरसा धन, 400 कराेड़ से ज्यादा का हुआ कारोबार

काेटा
दीपोत्सव पर्व के पहले दिन धनतेरस पर बाजार में जमकर धन बरसा है। ऑटोमोबाइल, इलेक्ट्राॅनिक, बर्तन, कपड़े और सर्राफा में जमकर कारोबार हुआ है। हांलाकि काेराेना के चलते बाजार में जो सुस्ती छाई हुई थी। शाम के समय बाजार में जमकर भीड़ हुई। हर दुकान में ग्राहकों का मेला लगा रहा।

व्यापारियों ने बताया कि जिस तरह का मार्केट एक माह पहले चल रहा है। उसे देख लग रहा था कि इसबार दीपावली व्यापारियों के अनुसार धनतेरस पर पूरे बाजार में 400 कराेड़ से अधिक की खरीदारी ग्राहकों ने कर डाली है। ग्राहकों ने ऑटोमोबाइल में वाहनों की खरीदारी के लिए एडवांस बुकिंग की थी। इसके साथ इलेक्ट्राॅनिक, बर्तन व गारमेंट्स पर भी लाेगाें की दिनभर काफी भीड़ देखने काे मिली।

ऑटोमोबाइल शाेरूम पर रही भीड़, बिके 300 कराेड़ के व्हीकल

धनतेरस पर ऑटोमोबाइल सेक्टर पूरी तरह से गुलजार नजर आया। धनतेरस पर करीब 50 कराेड़ के दोपहिया वाहन, 250 करोड़ चार पहिया वाहन बिके है। त्योहार पर ग्राहकों को उपहार के साथ एक स्क्रैच कार्ड भी दिया जा रहा है। जिसमें एलसीडी टीवी, म्यूजिक सिस्टम, फ्रिज, वाशिंग मशीन, कैमरा, हाथ धड़ी आदि ईनाम मिल सकता है। धनतेरस एवं दीपावली के लिए 1001 रुपए पर बाइक की एडवांस बुकिंग कराने वाले ग्राहकों को गिफ्ट हैंपर बुकिंग के दौरान दिया जा रहा है।

  • 20 कराेड़ की ज्वेलरी, सिक्के बिके: धनतेरस पर ज्वेलरी की भी जमकर खरीदारी हुई। धनतेरस पर करीब 20 कराेड़ रुपए का व्यापार हाेने की उम्मीद है।
  • 30 कराेड़ का रेडिमेड गारमेंट्स बिजनेस रेडिमेड गारमेंट्स शाेरूम संचालकाें ने बताया कि धनतेरस पर जिले में लगभग 30 करोड़ की कपड़े का कारोबार हुआ है।

बिक गए 50 कराेड़ के इलेक्ट्रॉनिक प्राेडक्ट
इलेक्ट्राेनिक शोरूम पर दिनभर लाेगाें की जबरदस्त भीड़ देखने का मिली। व्यापारियों ने बताया कि धनतेरस पर इलेक्ट्रानिक बाजार में भी उत्साह है। काेराेना हाेने के बाद भी पिछले साल जैसे कारोबार इस बार हुअा है। जिले में धनतेरस पर इलेक्ट्रानिक बाजार में लगभग 50 कराेड़ का कारोबार हुआ है।

