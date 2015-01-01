पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

धरना प्रदर्शन:राज्यकर्मियों ने प्रदर्शन कर गिरफ्तारी दी, पुरानी पेंशन बहाली सहित कई मांगों को लेकर 100 से अधिक कर्मचारियों ने दिया धरना

कोटा17 मिनट पहले
अखिल राजस्थान राज्य कर्मचारी संयुक्त महासंघ के आह्वान पर राजस्थान सरकार की कर्मचारी विरोधी नीतियों व वेतन से जबरन वसूली के असंवैधानिक आदेश, संविदा कर्मियों को नियमित करने, पुरानी पेंशन बहाल करने सहित अन्य मांगों को लेकर बुधवार को राज्य कर्मचारियों ने कलेक्ट्रेट पर प्रदर्शन किया।

साथ ही सद्बुद्धि यज्ञ भी किया और गिरफ्तारी भी दी। गिरफ्तारी देने वालों में महासंघ के पदाधिकारी व 100 से अधिक कर्मचारी शामिल रहे।

महासंघ के जिलाध्यक्ष अजीम पठान व जिलामंत्री बद्रीलाल मीना ने बताया कि आंदोलन को और उग्र स्वरूप देने के अगले क्रम में राजस्थान सरकार के कर्मचारी विरोधी आदेशों व नीतियों के खिलाफ शीघ्र ही प्रदेश नेतृत्व द्वारा अग्रिम रणनीति बनाई जाएगी।

महासंघ से सम्बद्ध राज्य कर्मचारियों के 49 घटक संगठनों के जिलाध्यक्ष, जिला मंत्री व पदाधिकारियों में महासंघ के संभागीय संयोजक ईश्वर सिंह, पीईओ संघ के जनार्दन सिंह, रामेश्वर सामरिया, अशोक लोदवाल महेश कुमार जैसवानी, सतेन्द्र मीना, रामस्वरूप गोचर, सत्यनारायण कटारिया, हेमराज मीणा, गजेन्द्र सिंह, चन्द्र बाई चारण, कुंजबिहारी, लक्ष्मण सिंह सोलंकी, बहादुर सिंह, श्याम सुंदर शर्मा पदाधिकारियों सहित सैकड़ों कर्मचारियों ने प्रदर्शन अपनी गिरफ्तारी दी। गिरफ्तार राज्य कर्मचारियों को बाद में बस से ले जा कर छोड़ा गया।

